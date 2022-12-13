Do not use extra state money for tax rebates. Use it to increase teacher pay.
Robert Bourque
Los Alamos
No snow days
I wanted to point out that today as I write — Dec. 13, 2022 — some state agencies were on a two-hour delay because of snowfall while those state employees who telework reported to work promptly at our regular time and work productively, just as we have been doing for more than 2½ years.
One of the great benefits of teleworking is the ability to work unimpeded during inclement weather. This is a particularly vital benefit to the various state agencies that have multiple deadlines that must be met regardless of weather delays and closures. I hope that the State Personnel Office will reconsider the blanket rescission of the current telework policy to allow more flexibility for this reason, among the many other reasons expressed in other recent letters to the editor.
Andrea Cohen
Pecos
The search is on
My daughter is hoping for a holiday miracle. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday she lost her engagement ring in its white box somewhere in the ULTA parking lot. She doesn't wear the ring while working because she colors hair. If anyone found such a ring, please return it at the ULTA store.
David V. Martinez
Santa Fe
Moon memories
Enjoyed reading the story on Apollo 17 and the moon walks. Harrison [Schmitt] and I were classmates at Western High School in Silver City and were both on the football team; he was the right guard and I was the left guard. My wife, Dolores, and I were his guests for the lift off of Apollo 17. It was quite exciting and scary to see rocket lift off; it seems to go up so slow that I mentally tried to push it up.
Ricardo Gonzales
Santa Fe
Consider this
Following Frederico Archuleta's article ("Current chaos is no accident," My View, Dec. 10), if you defend racist or incompetent police, you want racist and incompetent police. If you vote for racists and autocrats, you want racists and autocrats, not democracy. If you vote for people who give tax breaks to millionaires and cut benefits to the needy, you want millionaires to thrive and the needy to suffer. If you vote for people who politicize public health, you want no public health. I understand his argument. I wonder if he really wants the things he votes for.
Phillip Livingston
Santa Fe
Telework saves money
“Yes, the state of New Mexico should get more employees back in a traditional office setting, rescinding its telework policy put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the right thing to do for the people of the state." This is from the editorial ("Focus on getting the job done — not where it happens," Our View, Dec. 7). A report released by the Legislative Finance Committee in November contradicts this view.
In a well-researched, comprehensive evaluation, the LFC cited numerous examples of telework implementation in other states that saved residents millions. “The right thing to do for the people of our state” is to provide the services people require efficiently and economically. Simple criteria for the eligibility to telework could include the percentage of time spent working with the public and job performance. State workers’ supervisors are required to complete Employee Evaluations annually. The ratings system in place for these evaluations could be utilized to establish minimum performance standards to qualify for telework.
Andrea McNeilley
Santa Fe
Midtown good news
In Nicholas Gilmore's excellent story ("City seeks RFPs for midtown buildings," Dec. 13), I was glad to see architects Ricardo Legorreta and Philippe Register credited for their buildings on the former College of Santa Fe campus. I was especially pleased to read that Register's wonderful Fogelson Library and Benildus Hall are scheduled to be rehabbed, a fact not mentioned in previous articles.
Paul Weideman
Santa Fe