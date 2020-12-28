I agree with Paul Gessing’s comments (“Netflix ‘deal’ hurts state’s finances in uncertain time,” My View, Dec. 27). However he leaves out one important fact. The $324 million in direct subsidies to Netflix amount to about $324,000 per full-time job. There has to be a more cost-effective way to support the film industry. Meantime, the Legislature should not ask for an extra nickel in new taxes until this subsidy program is radically reformed.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Not populists
Regarding Mark Landler’s reporting in the New York Times on Brexit (“Brexit already seems out of touch,” Dec. 25). One indication of when we’ll be living in more honest and better times: when “populist” is no longer used with such ignorance, conformity or even dishonesty.
For over 2,300 years, starting with the populares of the ancient Roman Republic, “populists” were activists from the lesser classes fighting the oppressive rule of dominant classes. They were progressives or leftists. But today, “populist” is mostly used to describe rightist movements who present no real challenges to those dominant classes. Things have become so corrupt that the billionaires’ friend, President Donald Trump, himself of all people, is labeled a “populist,” as in Landler’s article. It’s no help that the champion of the upper classes in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, also falsely is called a “populist.” It’s tragic how such ignorance or dishonesty prevails in our media.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Gratitude to all
My letter (“Help!, Nov. 21) was published regarding my job loss and challenge reaching the Department of Workforce Solutions. This is a follow-up to give thanks to state Rep. Andrea Romero, state Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales and Workforce Solutions for helping clear my application and getting me certified to receive benefits.
The folks at Workforce Solutions were wonderful and need to be recognized for how hard they work on our behalf. Although I never did get through on the help line, even better, I received a call from a Workforce Solutions staff member who worked through the portal problems with me over the phone. Thank you many times over for your help. I know the employees at Workforce Solutions must all be on total overload and don’t receive enough kudos. And thanks to my legislators for their assistance. With gratitude to all concerned.
Virginia King
Nambé
No public banks
Way too much ink has been bled over the idea of a state-owned public bank. How quickly would any such bank be peopled by every dimwitted relative of every politician in the Roundhouse? Typically, banks bid for the state’s business. That would be far better for the economic health of the state. If such a bank is established, I predict a major scandal regarding said bank within five years. Illinois, Louisiana and New Mexico should never establish such entities. Read the papers.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Keep on masking
In the article “Some New Mexicans skeptical about coronavirus vaccine” (Dec. 26), reporter Scott Wyland does well to quote Mary Dolman, a scientist at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I do not believe it is in the public interest to quote those who offer only opinions. He states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase say the main function of masks is to prevent spread from virus carriers. This is an outdated view.
In the CDC’s “Scientific Brief: Community Use of Cloth Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2,” updated Nov. 20, masks are said to provide both source control to block exhaled virus and filtration for personal protection. Scientists have been frustrated with the time it took for the CDC to accept the fact that masks protect both ways. It has long been clear to those who know filtration that masks filter exhaled and inhaled air virtually the same. Wear a mask!
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
Keep charging
I thank the governor for installing electric charging stations. However, it is obvious they are intended for state employees rather than to promote tourism. They are not located near any eating or other tourist places. And the east side of the state is still left out. Good idea, poor execution.
Robert Uecker
Albuquerque
