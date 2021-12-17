Over the weekend I read a commentary in The Santa Fe New Mexican opining the state lacked leadership when it came to regulating New Mexico’s lending industry (“Leadership lacking in ending New Mexico’s 175 percent interest rate,” Ringside Seat, Dec. 13). While parts of the piece merit real consideration, the crux of the issue is access to credit for the most vulnerable in our communities. It’s generally a responsible piece; however, I think some examples posited require a deeper look.
For example, while it’s accurate 18 states have rate caps, only three actually have the hard 36 percent rate cap to which the article referred. The other remaining states are flexible. For example, Ohio excepts payday lenders and Arizona title loans. Such exemptions aren’t an issue for New Mexico, as it is well known such predatory lenders are effectively banned in the state. The piece touts the success of the Military Lending Act’s rate cap. Earlier this year, a survey by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling found active-duty service members were more than twice as likely to take out a cash advance or payday loan in 2020 than in 2019.
All New Mexicans need access to credit, and many don’t have a credit score or bank account for the kind of options perhaps many reading this take for granted. Is the 36 percent rate cap the correct vehicle to protect consumers, or would it will dry up credit for underserved communities? When they choose to address this issue, let’s make sure the state Legislature gets this right for our state.
Chad Cooper
Vice chair
New Mexico African American Chamber
Albuquerque
Shared forest vision
I welcome the wise words by Dr. Dominick DellaSala (“Forests need fire — communities do not,” My View, Dec. 12) in our local newspaper this Sunday. We now can hear a narrative from an expert on climate change and forest management in which he challenges the practices by the managers of our Santa Fe National Forest. Carbon pollution by expansive logging and prescribed burning are not solving wildfire problems. He and his colleagues examined a set of 1,500 fires over a forty year period which showed forests protected from logging have burned with less intensity. Dr. DellaSala concludes we must not build more roads and cut millions of trees that naturally store carbon, therefore slowing climate change. I appreciate and share in his vision to preserve our natural forests and “allow more time for the next generation of trees, shrubs and flowering plants to rejuvenate.”
Lura Brookins
Santa Fe
Gas flaring must stop
The Dec. 8 edition of Pipeline and Gas Journal had an article on the Permian Basin of New Mexico. According to major driller Conoco via remarks by its executive Vice President Tim Leach, “the Permian’s cost of production [of oil] is the lowest in the world right now.” Producing a barrel of oil costs less than $30. This leaves quite a bit of room for companies to address the flaring and release of natural gas.
Gas is less lucrative than oil, so it’s often released to the atmosphere or flared. However, with such a large profit margin, producers are now better able to flare the gas. In the Permian in 2019, 293 million cubic feet were flared. That’s enough to heat New Mexico homes for two years, just burned away. Further, that’s $1.2 billion worth of gas that would otherwise provide taxation and royalties. Legislators and the governor ought to stop polluting our air with their kowtowing to oil and gas interests. Flaring and gas releases ought to stop. Full stop.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Don’t insult New Jersey
I was highly insulted by your opinion piece (“It’s time to fix Albuquerque before it’s too late,” Our View, Dec. 14) wherein you said New Mexico might become the New Jersey of the desert. What would prompt you to denigrate New Jersey? I am a former New Jersian. While New Jersey has its problems, in many ways — education for one — New Jersey is far superior to New Mexico. I even wonder if New Jersey has less crime than New Mexico. How about an apology and a promise to never insult another state for the sake of a joke? Shame on The New Mexican.
Ralph Miles
Santa Fe
