As a member of the New Mexico Produced Water Research Consortium, I must take issue with Rep. Kelly Fajardo’s claim (“Biden’s leasing ban would hurt economy, schools,” My View, Oct. 30) that the state must continue our debilitating dependence on the oil and gas industry.
“Blessed” as we are with abundant oil and gas reserves in the northwest and southeast, we have allowed ourselves to become dependent on an industry that is demonstrably negligent but could be a responsible source of revenue for the state if methane capture and hazardous spill cleanup were strictly enforced.
The political lock the industry has on state regulatory agencies prevents that. Fracking, the technology that has turned the U.S. into a heavyweight in world oil production, uses as many as 600 chemicals to extract otherwise unavailable petroleum products. Some 300 of those chemicals are claimed by the industry to be “proprietary,” meaning that the public, let alone government regulatory agencies, cannot know how dangerous they are when spilled. Out of that mentality comes the fantasy that produced water can be treated and used in agriculture, one of many myths that distort public discussion of oil and gas. If we do not protect our land over the long term, then the short-term benefits we get from oil and gas will surely be a source of long-term regret.
The Plaza monument discussion and replacement can be a great opportunity to bring New Mexicans together, if pursued in an open fashion. The FASF design competition is welcome but premature, since consensus discussions are needed first, and so a Nextdoor discussion group has been set up with that purpose. But now the big news: Mellon Foundation has just started the $250 million Monument Project to address situations precisely like ours, with multiple cultures colliding around an object. We need to move quickly and apply. Personally, I think the Plaza concerts are one of the most unifying experiences one can have in Santa Fe, and this 1867 war monument should be replaced with three interactive monuments for three cultures around an open plaza with room for all citizens to view and dance before the bandstand. Seeing all cultures and our visitors celebrating together will be the best monument of all.
Thanks to Scott Wyland for his human-interest story on Thom Mason, the director of Los Alamos National Laboratory (“Man of science leading LANL at critical juncture,” Nov. 1). Might I suggest that it is also of human interest to know if “modernizing the stockpile” includes making battlefield nukes. Humans, and taxpayers, may also be interested in knowing whether modernizing means increasing the number of nukes in the stockpile, as Mason is somewhat obfuscatory on that issue in the article.
Give ’em the old razzle dazzle
Razzle Dazzle ’em
Give ’em an act with lots of flash in it
And the reaction will be passionate
Give ’em the old hocus pocus
Bead and feather ’em
How can they see with sequins in their eyes?
What if your hinges all are rusting?
What if, in fact, you’re just disgusting?
Razzle dazzle ’em
And they;ll never catch wise!
Give ’em the old Razzle Dazzle
Razzle dazzle ’em
Give ’em a show that’s so splendiferous
Row after row will crow vociferous
Give ’em the old flim flam flummox
Fool and fracture ’em
How can they hear the truth above the roar?
Throw ’em a fake and a finagle
They’ll never know you’re just a bagel,
Razzle dazzle ’em
And they’ll beg you for more!
Give ’em the old double whammy
Daze and dizzy ’em
Back since the days of old Methuselah
Everyone loves the big bambooz-a-ler
Give ’em the old three ring circus
Stun and stagger ’em
When you’re in trouble, go into your dance
Though you are stiffer than a girder
They’ll let you get away with murder
Razzle dazzle ’em
And you’ve got a romance
Remind you of someone?
(credit to Kander and Ebb, 1975)
We have a duty of care to our animals. It is wrong for an animal-loving area of this size to not have overnight emergency veterinary care available. If a police dog is injured while protecting us, or if someone’s pet ingests poison, there might not be an hour to drive them to Albuquerque. Perhaps we should consider a license fee surcharge that would be used to subsidize overnight staffing of the humane society or other established veterinary practice in Santa Fe. I’d pay, because I do have a duty of care to my dog.
Health regulations? What health regulations? On Nov. 6, in the Local & Region section, an article with the headline “Governor: ‘We cannot get numb’ to virus threat” was printed just above a picture with the caption “Catching afternoon air” showing two young men skateboarding. Neither is wearing a mask. That’s the way to deliver a mixed message about following New Mexico’s pandemic health regulations.
