About 25 years ago, I learned a person I know had taken out a personal loan for $2,000 with an annual interest rate of several hundred percent. I was shocked to learn that usury is allowed in New Mexico. This person had good intentions of repaying the loan but often could only make partial installment payments because of the large amount due per scheduled payment. This, unfortunately, did not reduce their loan balance and amounted to giving free money to the lender for a seemingly perpetual loan. In this case, I was able to help the borrower. The excessive lending rate in New Mexico has been discussed by our Legislature for many years now with little being done to correct it. It is time for them to do the right thing for the disadvantaged people in our communities who need their help. Please pass House Bill 132 this year and cap the interest rate.
Don Jochem
Santa Fe
A better way
The My View piece by Republican state Rep. Rod Montoya, (Jan. 30, "Progressive values attempt to divide us") suggests that the hyperpartisan political divide infecting state and national politics is a bad thing. Of course it is. But how does it bridge that gap by casting it as a contest between white progressives and Latinos, as if nobody with Latino heritage has progressive views? How does it help to adopt the schoolyard taunt of conservative Republicans who refer to the Democratic Party as the "Democrat Party" and then complain about the use of the term "LatinX"?
Fortunately there are more thoughtful approaches to the depressing and seemingly intractable partisan divide. Kudos to state Sen. Bill O'Neill, an Albuquerque Democrat, whose one-act play, Save the Bees, reveals real-life friendships and a quest for commonalities among urban and rural legislators, Democrats and Republicans. And kudos to state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Roswell Republican, whose relationship with O'Neill helped inspire the play, which was read on stage recently at Teatro Paraguas. Pirtle graciously took questions from the audience after the play, displaying a wry sense of humor about the frustrations of being a member of the minority party in the Legislature.
What the play suggested to me is there is hope for the idealistic notion, that despite a lot of evidence to the contrary, we really are all in this together.
Michael Kelley
Santa Fe
Remarkable show
Teatro Paraguas, the little theater with the big heart, held a remarkable theater event the last weekend in January. State Sen. Bill O'Neill has written a one-act play, Save the Bees, which ran to three packed performances, followed by a talk with the actors and the two state senators who inspired the play — O'Neill represents Albuquerque (city) and Cliff Pirtle, Roswell (rural) — and the play cogently painted the political divisions making us all suffer in 21st-century America. Compliments to everyone involved, director, cast, crew and both senators (who participated nightly in the discussions).
It was the first evening to give me hope that our political divisions just might be healed. The audience later agreed New Mexico would benefit if the show went on statewide tour, to remind us, as Americans, of what we share without being "patriotic" to one side or the other. It was particularly notable that the house was standing room only when omicron still scares most of us (masked, of course).
Suzanne Cross
Santa Fe
Against racism
Thank you Rep. Rod Montoya for your excellent op-ed ("Progressive values attempt to divide us," Jan. 30). Progressives are blind to the racism of their efforts to help marginalized people by using race, gender and sexual orientation to screen candidates for jobs, college, financial aid and Oscar trophies. The key book to read is John McWhorter's Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America, about how antiracism's claim to dismantle racist structures is at its core a new religion that damages Black Americans. If you oppose racism, vote Republican.
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
