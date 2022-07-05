Santa Fe has always been known as an unique, attractive and welcoming city. The downtown Plaza area is a perfect example to visitors and locals alike. Between Lincoln Street and Washington Avenue stands the New Mexico History Museum. Built in 2009, it towers over the Palace of the Governors built in 1610 and yet each compliments the other.
Now, devoid of artifacts, its main historical entrance closed (one has to go through the History Museum), the Palace sits almost empty and tells a truly incomplete story. On the other hand, the history museum sits on Lincoln with a huge empty "plant" trough filled with debris not really reflective of a state that is proud of its heritage. Luckily, Paula Castillo's metal sculpture Rio Grande Colcha redeems the facade. As a proud New Mexican, I want to think that we care about our important institutions. If so, I think we had better "get on the stick"! and do something about this perceived neglect of both buildings. Our history deserves better. We should be embarrassed.
Jack McCarthy
Santa Fe
A humble shepherd
I am so glad to know there are moral and humble people in the Roman Catholic Church hierarchy ("Wester asked to deny governor Communion over abortion stance," July 1). Archbishop Wester has my admiration for reminding us to "judge not ..."
Marie Gee
Santa Fe
None for them
My letter asks a question of Archbishop John Webster. When will you ban the Catholic sacrament of Communion for pedophile priests?
Patricio Larragoite
Santa Fe
Yes, stop Viagra
Since 100 percent of unwanted pregnancies are sperm-based, ending the manufacture of Viagra seems like a really good idea, Mr. oil magnate. Thank you for the suggestion and I hope you will follow through ("I'm an Oil Magnate: Let's make a deal," My View, July 3).
Wren Propp
White Rock
Emphasis privacy right
The Supreme Court has now said that there is no right to privacy, an inferred right on which abortion rights were based in Roe v. Wade. Justice Clarence Thomas has called into question the right to contraception, interracial marriage (except his own, apparently), and same-sex marriage and consensual sex. All of these rights are based on the right to privacy. The solution is a constitutional amendment, or legislation, guaranteeing the right to privacy, including bodily autonomy.
Democrats' narrow focus on abortion rights is a mistake. The underlying issue is the right to privacy, both to guarantee abortion rights and other rights as well. If Democrats suspend the filibuster, they could easily face a reality in 2024 with a Republican House, Senate and president who could then outlaw abortion in the country. Advocating for the right to privacy would be a winning strategy, supported by people across the political spectrum.
Jeff Sussmann
Santa Fe
Bring banners downtown
Solely on the safety issue, I feel there would be safer viewing if the city displayed veterans banners on light poles throughout the downtown area — say from the Plaza outward to the horseshoe that is Paseo de Peralta for a couple of months around Memorial Day. It would be a more concentrated display, you might run into someone you know, catch up, reminisce and pray. Maybe a veteran visiting from out of town might ask you if you know the person on a banner you might be looking at. Also, if you couldn't walk, you could cruise in your car. Unlike Cerrillos Road, the speed limit isn't 35 to 45 mph. I get that spacing them down the south side of Santa Fe down on Cerrillos Road looks cool, though hard to see them when you're moving so quickly.
Remember, these loved ones didn't grow up near Zafarano or Siler roads. They grew up off of West San Francisco, Delgado, Hillside, Hickox or Acequia Madre. Placing banners near downtown would be an annual homecoming for these heroes. Lastly, visitors from all over the U.S. and the world could see the sacrifices Native New Mexicans made for this country and the world. If Mayor Alan Webber ever wanted an opportunity to heal the town after his actions over the Don Diego de Vargas and obelisk, this is it — although that should be the last reason to do the right thing.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe