Passing the local-choice energy — Senate Bill 83 — for communities by opening electricity markets to competition and putting our local communities in control of who supplies their energy makes sense. Municipalities, counties, and sovereign Indigenous nations should have the ability to request bids to supply themselves with cleaner renewable energy and be able to choose the lowest bidder, or even produce the renewable energy themselves and use the profits to lower rates for their customers or for other community priorities.
Let’s also pass Community Solar Senate Bill 84, which allows multiple individuals, households and businesses to become subscribers in community solar arrays, sharing the cost-saving benefits of a large-scale solar arrays regardless of income or home/property ownership. We are already experiencing drought, aquifer depletion and a changing climate, and need to protect our vital water resources and our people, land and water by minimizing use of fresh water in oil and gas well drilling. Passing Senate Bill 86 and prohibit the use of "produced water" for activities unrelated to the exploration, drilling, production, treatment and refinement of oil or gas is a needed water safety choice for the next generation. We need to become more energy-efficient with resources and stop digging ourselves into the climate hole.
Nicholas Brown
Santa Fe
Shot in the arm
We were fortunate to recently have our first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those over 75 at a clinic run by Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. We cannot say enough about how welcoming and organized we found the experience. From the time we were greeted at the door to when we were given the OK to leave, the process was flawless. Thank you to all the volunteers, professional staff and administration for making this experience so positive.
Barbara and Rob Reider
Santa Fe
Hooray for Milan
I really appreciate Milan Simonich. His writing is sensitive, insightful, well informed and beautifully crafted. I always look forward to his column, Ringside Seat.
Meredith Britt
Las Vegas, N.M.
Vaccinate, then open
I am a seventh grader at Mandela International Magnet School. I've been taking classes online for the past year and I know the effects that online school has on students. Every student who attends school online has experienced loneliness and depression at some point. Being on the screen all day without having friends for support is very stressful. I understand that teachers don't want to go back to school without a vaccine, and I propose that teachers be prioritized to receive the vaccine so that we can get back to school faster. Teachers and officials at the state are our leaders. It is their responsibility to help us learn and be able to make an impact on the world. To accomplish that, the teachers and the state officials need to work together, so we can get back to the classroom as soon as possible.
Claire Kullman
Santa Fe
Vaccinate teachers now
I agree that reopening schools to in-person instruction is critical. However, it is unreasonable to expect teachers to do so without the opportunity to be vaccinated. Teachers are already in group 1B. If we are serious about reopening schools even on a limited basis on Feb. 8, the state Health Department needs to immediately move teachers to the top of the 1B priority list and start vaccinating them now. I am also in 1B, and am willing to keep doing what I have been doing since March to keep safe, and willing to take my place in line behind teachers.
Tom Jones
Santa Fe
Involve the colleges
I would love to see the midtown campus developed with strong input from Santa Fe Community College and universities in New Mexico. Students in civil development programs of all kinds could participate, and the end results approved by experts.
Tim Floyd
Santa Fe
Crimes against humanity
Some 400,810 Americans died of COVID-19 during former President Donald Trump’s reign of terror as compared to more than 116,708 during World War I; 291,557 during World War II; 128,650 during Korea; and 58,220 during Vietnam. I look forward to his arrest, trial, conviction and incarceration for his crimes against humanity.
Stuart Barger
La Puebla, N.M.
Prize worthy
Donald Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is promoting the former president to win the Nobel Peace Prize. I have a better idea: Pompeo should nominate Trump for the Nobel Prize in Literature for his Twitter feed.
Jerry Labinger
Santa Fe
Editor's note: To get your letters in print or online more quickly, use the online form at santafenewmexican.com. The email address, letters@sfnewmexican.com, has been disconnected. Do not send email to that address. For questions about the Opinion section, email igomez@sfnewmexican.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.