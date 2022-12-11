I am concerned with the status of the Public Regulation Commission. Thanks to former Gov. Bill Richardson for pointing out the proposed underrepresentation for the northwestern portion of our state and in particular the Navajo nation (“Go back to the drawing board,” Dec. 8). The flaw goes beyond this concern but includes the process of selection of nomination, which featured the self-appointment by the speaker of the House, who later became chairman of the nominating committee and subsequently resigned after an ethics complaint.
This reset should go beyond the legislation that changed the representation on the PRC from five elected members to three appointed members. What caused the legislative change? It was simple political interference. Politicians did not like the voters selecting the membership because they could not control the commission. The previous method of voter selection should be reinstated.
Patricio C. Larragoite
Santa Fe
Unequal trade
There’s some very poor math figuring into the Brittney Griner swap. In what equation does an entitled professional athlete arrogant enough to travel internationally with banned substances equal a notorious arms dealer responsible for countless deaths? No wonder Washington can’t balance a budget.
Foster Hurley
Santa Fe
For remote work
Telework works for state employees. Our productivity, as well as employee morale, is sky high. My division, state purchasing, does everything electronically. There is no need for us to be in the office. Over the past two years of telework, we have received nothing but positive feedback from our customers. Telework provides great work-life balance. Teleworking allows us to spend more time working rather than commuting. It has also allowed us to keep our families safe and healthy.
Personally, I have a young child, and I have been able to keep him healthy and away from COVID-19, RSV and the flu by teleworking. Others who go into the office are sick all the time, especially since masks are no longer required. Save money by using fewer offices. Don’t build new buildings, either. The future is teleworking.
Vanessa LeBlanc
Santa Fe
Yes, work remotely
I disagree with the governor’s decision to rescind a remote-work policy that allowed state workers to do their jobs from home. It has been proven that teleworking increases productivity and employee morale and decreases the chance of catching a virus at the office. I have personally had the teleworking option taken away as a state employee for no good reason other than the director didn’t like it. I have since left that position. I was exposed to many people with COVID-19 during that time in that position and was only saved from contracting it by my own precautions. How is working at the office a safe policy? The policy for teleworking among state departments has been arbitrary, to say the least. There is no rhyme or reason to it.
Sue Sneeringer
Santa Fe
Relevance matters
What’s the objective? Educating upcoming generations or a number — in this case a higher graduation rate. No Child Left Behind forced teachers not to teach to learn but focus on memorization so test results would show higher numbers, supposedly equated with learning. My husband called it No Teacher Left Standing, not educating students. Graduation rates reflect student engagement.
The Department of Education should focus on curriculum that engages students by relating subjects to their lives. Not memorizing the periodic chart but making chemistry the study of characteristics and effects of substances in our environment affecting our bodies and our world. That’s relevant to them. Government cannot be an elective, left open to social media interpretations. Fundamentals of democracy, where we are now and how we got here, must be a requirement if our democracy is to survive. That’s relevant to them. Please, increase graduation rates by relating our world to their interests.