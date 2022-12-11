I am concerned with the status of the Public Regulation Commission. Thanks to former Gov. Bill Richardson for pointing out the proposed underrepresentation for the northwestern portion of our state and in particular the Navajo nation (“Go back to the drawing board,” Dec. 8). The flaw goes beyond this concern but includes the process of selection of nomination, which featured the self-appointment by the speaker of the House, who later became chairman of the nominating committee and subsequently resigned after an ethics complaint.

This reset should go beyond the legislation that changed the representation on the PRC from five elected members to three appointed members. What caused the legislative change? It was simple political interference. Politicians did not like the voters selecting the membership because they could not control the commission. The previous method of voter selection should be reinstated.

Patricio C. Larragoite

