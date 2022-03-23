I know this guy, President Vladimir Putin. He’s the guy who stole my toys in kindergarten. He’s the guy who smashed my lunch box in grammar school. He’s the guy who threw eggs at my car when I was in high school. He’s the guy who brandished a gun while cutting in line at the movies. I know this guy Putin.
His behavior, like that of all bullies, is dominated by his perceptions of weakness: weakness in people, weakness in institutions and, now, weakness in a free nation. But in Ukraine, Putin has mistaken peacefulness for weakness. Ukrainians have demonstrated that they are anything but weak.
It is time for America to move beyond “closely monitoring the situation” in the skies above Ukraine and provide it with the weapons it needs to fight in the air. It is time to stand up to this guy Putin.
T. Riley
Santa Fe
Appalling behavior
I am appalled at the behavior of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto as reported by Miranda Viscoli in Sunday's My View column ("Ivey-Soto must face Senate inquiry," March 20). His aggressive behavior toward women is obviously problematic, as Viscoli is only one of a number of women who have acknowledged or reported it. Unacceptable. I suggest that the Ethics Subcommittee end the abuse by removing Ivey-Soto from office.
Marie White
Santa Fe
Wrong investment
Is giving $14.5 million to the “New Mexico” Gas Company (wholly owned by Emera of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada) so they can build a poison gas methane pipeline into Peñasco to service at most 300 to 400 customers really a good idea? (More homes than the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.) Do the math: That’s over $36,000 for each (potential) gas customer. What could you do with $36,000 per household?
Imagine extra insulation in homes and businesses, airtight windows, heat pumps, utility-scale battery storage, a solar array at Picuris Pueblo and a resilient micro-grid for the entire valley, while not burning any methane (aka “natural” gas). The Taos News comment that a methane pipe will "directly benefit” local residents is a standard throwaway line that most unsuspecting people will believe. Should we really spend millions to burn more fossil fuels instead of preparing beautiful Peñasco and Picuris for a clean, renewable future?
Daniel Pritchard
Renewable Taos
William Brown
Northern N.M. Chapter,
Climate Reality Project
Taos
A skeptical observer
Regarding the My View from Ralph Arrellanes ("N.M. faces blackouts; thank PRC for merger rejection," March 20) supporting the Avangrid merger and blaming the Public Regulation Commission for recommending that the merger not proceed, I suggest that we should believe the findings of independent commissions (if competent) and continue to view opinions from individuals and lobbying groups with skepticism.
The PRC studied this deal and came to the conclusion it was bad for New Mexico. Now, all of a sudden, we hear about rolling blackouts coming in summer. I wonder where that information came from? I fear the fix is in for the Avangrid deal. We also had an independent committee study redistricting. They came up with recommended maps which then had to be "modified" by the Legislature. Doesn't this bother anyone else?
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Send Russia a message
As we watch horrific scenes in Ukraine, we can take some solace in the help provided to the vulnerable fleeing the carnage while we support those protecting the homeland. We should of course do our share in welcoming Ukrainians. But they aren’t the only ones leaving.
Putin has been successful in hiding the truth. But those who know — the young and educated — are voting with their feet. It is estimated that some 200,000 have left Russia. Many are the best and brightest, ready to make a contribution.
We should open our doors. Not only will we benefit, it will be difficult for Russia to ignore. The old will learn that their young have rejected Putin’s kleptocracy and found their future elsewhere.
Christian van Schayk
Pecos
