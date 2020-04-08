On April 2, a 41-year-old, otherwise-healthy sheriff’s deputy in El Paso County, Colo., died from complications related to the coronavirus. He worked in the county jail, and at the time of his death, eight of his colleagues also had tested positive. We have been hearing a lot about the risk to people in confinement who are housed in close quarters and often under stressful conditions. The potential for rapid spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons was illustrated by Rikers Island — where confirmed cases of infection exploded from one to over 200 in less than two weeks.
The heightened risk of infection is shared by the women and men who work in our jails and prisons. In New Mexico, county jails have been working hard to provide for the safety of our staff, our communities and the people in our custody. Over the past several weeks, county detention staff have conducted virtual meetings with the state Department of Health, the courts, the Corrections Department, the Law Offices of the Public Defender and district attorneys — with the shared goals of reducing unnecessary detention and implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended practices to prevent introduction of the coronavirus into secure facilities and to manage those cases that are detected inside. The collaboration of these stakeholders has resulted in implementation of video court appearances statewide, reduction of nonessential transportation of detainees between facilities, and critical screening of people entering and leaving detention. The coronavirus presents tremendous challenges for our jails and prisons, but we are working together to provide for the safety of our communities both inside and outside our walls.
Grace Philips
general counsel, New Mexico Counties
Santa Fe
Protecting workers
I want to thank Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and Secretary of Early Childhood Education and Care Elizabeth Groginsky for their recent op-ed supporting our early childhood workforce (“New Mexico will support early childhood workers,” My View, March 29).
Child care providers save lives by caring for children of doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients. They’re keeping shelves stocked by caring for the children of store personnel. Simply put: Our economy and health care system cannot function without them.
I work for a child care program that has temporarily closed. I’m concerned that without government support, child care centers that close now will be unable to reopen when the crisis subsides.
As an advocate for Save the Children Action Network, I’m grateful that New Mexico’s leaders are supportive of the early childhood workforce. But they can’t do it alone. As the state budget faces increasing uncertainty, the federal government must step up to help ensure child care workers are supported now and in the future.
Barbara “Amelia” Byrne Gonzales
Santa Fe
Thanks, Girls’ School
The article about private schools and distance learning (“Adapting to crisis,” April 4) reminded us to express our gratitude to the faculty and staff at the Santa Fe Girls’ School. One of the reasons we chose the school for our daughter was its small and nurturing learning environment. With little time to prepare ourselves for the transition to distance learning, the faculty and staff have done their best to preserve this wonderful middle school community. They have all truly gone above and beyond what was expected.
They have somehow found a way, during this tumultuous time, to continue to bring engaging, thoughtful, compassionate, creative and comprehensive lessons to our daughters. They have managed to keep this beautiful learning model moving forward in the face of uncertain times. We recognize how much time and effort must have gone into the transition to online learning in such a short amount of time and are astounded by the programming being offered to students.
Through the frustration, sadness and annoyance of this uncertain online learning process, the Santa Fe Girls’ School has sent out rays of light to its students.
Chad and Mindy Thompson
Santa Fe
Solid leadership
I am a physician and I was in my surgical residency at Tulane when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, so I have some experience with seeing how hospital systems deal with a crisis — mostly good leadership and communication got us through. During the last few weeks, I have been following many different physician groups and communicating with fellow physician colleagues and friends in other states and cities. I have been dismayed by a number of people saying their administrators have been unsupportive and not communicating with them, and some have even dealt with unkind, even threatening behavior.
I have to say how incredibly thankful I am to work at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I grew up in Santa Fe and know how many changes this hospital has seen over the years, and I think there could not be a better team in place right now to weather this storm. Our leadership has been excellent at communicating with us and listening to the our feedback regarding needs and suggestions for how to manage our particular specialties and clinics. They have been thoughtful of staff considerations and opportunities to let some of the people not directly involved in patient care work from home. This is extremely hard for everyone, especially those of us in health care, but it makes all the difference to feel your organization has your back and its bottom line is safety. A big thank-you, Lillian Montoya and Christus St. Vincent.
Lily Love, M.D.
Santa Fe
Cancel now
For over 10 years, my partner and I have driven three 10-hour days from Vancouver Island to hear some of the most beautiful opera in the world at the Santa Fe Opera. Being opera fanatics, we’ve traveled the world to hear and see productions in a setting that is unparalleled. But I am stunned that the opera has not yet canceled its season. Perhaps the cancellation of Santa Fe Indian Market and other markets will prompt senior opera administration to do likewise. It’s time to do the right thing.
Michael Warmington
Parksville, British Columbia, Canada
Start the day right
I would like to second comments by Al Lucero (“Support restaurants,” Letters to the Editor, April 5) regarding the paper. My favorite way to start the day is to first walk down to the corner and buy a paper from Bill. Then come home and sit at the kitchen table in the sunshine and read the paper with coffee. The PC is never the same.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Keep isolating
Recently, I did my shopping at Trader Joe’s, my longtime go-to store. I was shocked to see almost no employees in masks. I went into further disbelief mode when I experienced masked/gloved patrons completely ignoring physical distancing, as if masks give carte blanche from keeping a safe, 6-foot recommended distance from others. I experienced people reaching over me to grab things from shelves. Please Santa Fe, this is for the good of your family as well as our entire community — wear your protective gear and keep a safe and healthy distance from others. The big group hug will come, just not today.
Barbara Klein
Santa Fe
Call them out
Regarding Hunter Marshall’s piece (“Without equipment, nurses and doctors are at risk,” My View, April 5) and his line concerning leaders with “blood on their hands”: agreed, as all we must. Let us now imagine who those leaders are and hold them accountable. Have anyone in mind?
Robert Day
Santa Fe
A win-win
Here is an example of how Santa Feans can meet two needs with one act of kindness during the COVID-19 emergency. On Monday and Thursday each week, my church, the United Church of Santa Fe, has a standing order to purchase 100 burritos from Felipe’s Tacos. I deliver them to the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place. Felipe, the owner, says he is thankful for the business during the sharp sales downturn. It helps him meet expenses and keep the doors open. The shelter’s executive director, Joe Jordan-Berenis, notes the shelter is more dependent than ever for food deliveries to feed some of the most vulnerable people in our community. This kind of service follows our religious mandate and also makes good business sense.
Dave Bueschel
Santa Fe
