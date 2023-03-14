As a health care professional who worked during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, I saw day in and day out the work that our nurses do. I’ve also seen the stresses and pressure that their job puts on them as staffing concerns grow and working conditions deteriorate.

The work I do as a patient care technician is deeply interconnected with the work that our nurses do. When they are understaffed and overworked, it directly impacts the quality of work they, and by extension, I can do.

House Bill 236 establishes a way for our state to create long-overdue “safe staffing ratios.” These ratios would be created by current nurses, hospital administration and the Department of Health based on best practice, statewide data, and most importantly — stakeholder input. HB 236 is modeled after similar legislation that was successfully enacted in California.