As a health care professional who worked during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, I saw day in and day out the work that our nurses do. I’ve also seen the stresses and pressure that their job puts on them as staffing concerns grow and working conditions deteriorate.
The work I do as a patient care technician is deeply interconnected with the work that our nurses do. When they are understaffed and overworked, it directly impacts the quality of work they, and by extension, I can do.
House Bill 236 establishes a way for our state to create long-overdue “safe staffing ratios.” These ratios would be created by current nurses, hospital administration and the Department of Health based on best practice, statewide data, and most importantly — stakeholder input. HB 236 is modeled after similar legislation that was successfully enacted in California.
Follow-up research titled “Implications of the California nurse staffing mandate for other states” shows “two-thirds of staff nurses in California said the state ratio law makes them more likely to stay at their jobs, and 74% say it has improved the quality of care in the state.”
To recruit the nurses we need to deliver the quality of care our patients deserve, we need our state to take proactive steps to enact the necessary policies that establish and enforce safe staffing.
Terina Brown
Rio Rancho
Soldiers’ Monument progress lacking
It is frustrating to see that the community is really no further along than it was three years ago when it comes to the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza.
I fear there is nothing on which to really build a consensus on how to effectively move ahead.
I have been disappointed the arts community has not had a larger role in the process of dealing with the “obelisk issue.”
I believe artists excel in their skills, openness and imagination so that practical, ethical and artistic solutions could be forged that overcome our gulf of distrust and divisiveness.
I would propose an open, nationwide competition to which artists from all interested and affected groups are invited.
Following the development of criteria for the existing space by a local committee, professionals with extraordinary creative capacity could develop concrete proposal for local consideration.
Participants would be allowed to include the obelisk concept in their submissions or recommend something new. Remember that an incredibly talented Asian woman was able to design a profoundly meaningful Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
A good process, guided by a multicultural artistic committee, with a program and deadlines, would move Santa Fe forward and perhaps with national and global recognition.
Richard Mariner
Santa Fe
Forget the obelisk and move forward
Let’s move forward and let the obelisk in the Plaza go. Times change, people change, views and perspectives change, understanding deepens.
In the 1970s, Gov. Bruce King and in 2020, Mayor Alan Webber saw the benefit of removing the obelisk in the Plaza in light of offensive wording referring to our Indigenous forebears as savages.
These were white men realizing the flaws of racism and white supremacy culture that no longer serve any of us. Let’s keep the momentum moving toward a fairer, more just and respectful Santa Fe.
Sarah Grant
Santa Fe
Garcia y Griego needs hearing
It seems the governor will let the clock run out on a Department of Cultural Affairs confirmation hearing for Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego.
It seems to me and many I know that neither the governor nor her unconfirmed designee care a whit about the museum system. The Farm and Ranch Museum suffers from neglect, and the Office of Archaeological Studies suffers.
I started volunteering there in 2002 and have watched it melt away. The Hispanic Cultural Center is a revolving door of leadership.
Is the idea to close all the state museums but those in Santa Fe?
Let us have a confirmation hearing.
Reject Debra Garcia y Griego. Rebuild the museum system.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
