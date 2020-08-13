In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all facing formidable challenges that have significantly affected the rhythm of our lives. It is during times like this that we need to rely upon the performance and support of health care institutions and dedicated employees who work tirelessly and selflessly to deal with the crisis.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has risen to the challenge (Christus personnel keep their cool in ‘Frost 19’ virus unit, Aug. 8). Early in the pandemic, the hospital assembled a COVID-19 treatment team and designated a dedicated treatment ward. Importantly, the hospital managed to stay at the forefront of treatment; the first convalescent plasma treatment of a patient in New Mexico was performed at St. Vincent.
During this period, the safety of employees has remained a priority, and at the time of this writing, there have been no workplace-acquired cases of COVID-19 at St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
The hospital has earned the gratitude of a thankful community.
Dr. Donald Shina
Santa Fe
Hardly too much
Regarding Melissa Williams’ letter (“Too much development is spoiling Santa Fe,” Aug. 10): Spoiling it for whom? Landlords? The city’s wealthiest residents? Santa Fe is in dire need of more affordable housing, and the way to get more affordable housing is to build more housing.
The less housing there is, the more expensive the existing housing is. The more housing there is, the less expensive housing becomes.
Anyone who has tried to rent in Santa Fe can tell you how difficult it is. Too much of the space in this city is taken up by Airbnb properties and vacation homes. More apartment buildings are a welcome sight to people who want to live in Santa Fe but don’t have the means to buy. Santa Fe needs more housing and more jobs, not less of both. And as for traffic, the way to combat that is not to keep people out of the city but to make a concerted effort to build more public transportation infrastructure and to incentivize alternative modes of transportation, such as bike riding.
Rory MacPhail
Santa Fe
Literary lion
Thank you for the Adventure section article on Valles Caldera Preserve’s 20th anniversary (“Valles Caldera celebrates 20th anniversary as national preserve,” Aug. 10).
I am respectfully making a suggestion your other readers may appreciate. Collected Works is indeed closed to personal visits but is actively engaged in continuing to serve the literary needs of Santa Fe’s residents.
Purchases of Coco Rail’s Hiking Trails in Valles Caldera Natural Preserve can be made from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays by calling 505-988-4226.
Free virtual weekly community conversations with authors (advertised in Pasatiempo) continue.
The recent Keep the Pages Turning virtual learning event, hosted by Ali MacGraw, was an amazing and inspirational conversation with 22 authors who have blessed New Mexicans (and the world) with their stories for decades.
Each described the critical role Collected Works has played in connecting them with readers. What a memorable journey down Literary Memory Lane.
Thank you, Dorothy Massey, and your Collected Works team.
Rebecca Wurzburger
Santa Fe
Essential witness
I applaud Pasatiempo (and thank Judy Fein) for publishing the first-person account of the bombing at Hiroshima (“Surviving Hiroshima: Michiko’s story,” Aug. 7.) It was challenging to read of this horrific experience but important to know about. According to a New York Times article, a lot of firsthand information and most photographs depicting the dire consequences of that event have been banned from the United States for decades. We know a lot about the Holocaust and welcome survivors who tell of their tragic experiences. We should be well informed about Hiroshima as well. Though it’s usually not productive to link one tragedy with another, one has to say both caused enormous human suffering. We cannot take steps to prevent such tragedies from happening again if we’re not aware of how awful they were.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
