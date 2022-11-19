Yet another front-page story about the abject failure of public education in New Mexico, with only 25 percent of all students proficient in math (“Solving state’s math problem,” Nov. 16). Because the failure in math education is not new, it is not clear to me that spending more money is the answer, unless it is accompanied with fundamental reforms. A good start might be to adopt the Think New Mexico program. If student motivation is a problem, I would recommend an idea from my daughter’s math teacher a long time ago. That teacher started every class with the five M’s: “More math means more money.”
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Into the breach
Once again Donald Trump has extended his constant need for attention by announcing his run for president in 2024. Speculation as to why by the news outlets varies, but I have seen no mention of money. It is my belief that now he can continue to besiege his working-class base for more donations. After all, he has an ongoing burden of legal expenses and a very creative way of manipulating funds. I think his new slogan should be “Make Trump Great Again.” To paraphrase a famous quote: “Ask not what I can do for you; ask what you can do for me.”
James Malott
Las Vegas, N.M.
Changes coming
Kudos to the Democratic leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives for doing the right thing (“Pelosi to leave House leadership,” Nov. 18). Done with class and style. Now we should all sit back and enjoy the inwardly facing firing squad that is in store for us when the Q folk take their pound of flesh from Kevin McCarthy en route to the deep dive into Hunter Biden: “Fasten your seat belts; it’s going to be a bumpy ride.”
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Out of many, one
Americans aren’t centrist, but they want centrist government. They don’t want gridlock; they want competitive ideas contested through cooperation, not capitulation. They don’t want gladiatorial combat; they want reasonable compromise. They like passionate opinions but not passionate or partisan decisions. Their perspective is faithful to our founders’ plan and wise beyond our republic’s age.
Voters keep telling our political parties their preference through votes to disperse power. We need our elected leaders to demonstrate the same wisdom and patriotism as the electorate — putting faith in constitutional design rather than in fealty to party politics — to embody what we, the voters, obviously invite: a more perfect union.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Winter is coming
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine will elevate this winter. Hundreds of thousands of refugees are expected to flee to Poland. This wave of refugees fears the cold of winter more than the blaze of Russian weaponry. This winter is an unpredictable opponent to the Ukrainian people due to the loss of shelter.
Despite what media coverage may indicate, the war in Ukraine is ongoing and causing great suffering. Currently, All Hands and Hearts is conducting aid operations on the border to prepare shelters for the refugees. These efforts need volunteers and donors.
Donations to Ukraine need to remain consistent, as this crisis is changing rapidly. Every cent you can donate to Ukraine is not spent in vain. Donations to these efforts allow you to contribute to lives not yet lived. You will have contributed to the Ukraine of tomorrow, a nation built on the value of life, the defense of freedoms and the defeat of tyranny.
Joan Donoghue
Santa Fe
Wrong path
In Sunday’s newspaper, there was both a letter to the editor (“Make a difference,” Nov. 13) and a My View column (“Nurse practitioners can ease doctor shortage,” Nov. 12) about the benefits of nurse practitioners. Amen to that. However, just recently, the state of New Mexico made the wrong decision to now require nursing students who wish to become nurse practitioners obtain a three-year doctorate, instead of a two-year master’s degree. That’s just one year shy of a medical degree! Most candidates for this designation are working nurses, many with families and other commitments. COVID-19 highlighted the shortcomings in our health system, and this isn’t the time to increase requirements. Get your heads out of the sand and use some common sense.