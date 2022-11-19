Yet another front-page story about the abject failure of public education in New Mexico, with only 25 percent of all students proficient in math (“Solving state’s math problem,” Nov. 16). Because the failure in math education is not new, it is not clear to me that spending more money is the answer, unless it is accompanied with fundamental reforms. A good start might be to adopt the Think New Mexico program. If student motivation is a problem, I would recommend an idea from my daughter’s math teacher a long time ago. That teacher started every class with the five M’s: “More math means more money.”

David Shulman

Santa Fe

