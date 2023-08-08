I am a resident of Baca Street (aka Fast and Furious) — my concern pertains to traffic flow, from the blinking caution lights east to Cerrillos Road on this stretch of street. The drivers are constantly speeding and driving recklessly at all times of the day and night. Another issue we have on this street are 18-wheelers or large delivery vehicles. There are no signs or instructions on weight limits for such vehicles on the street. As these vehicles pass, the residential homes rumble or shake. This may cause structural damage.
I have called nonemergency dispatch to ask for more police patrols, but there have been no results. Baca Street is an accident waiting to happen. I know what that’s like because years ago a speeding truck struck and killed a family member — on Baca Street. Traffic is worse now.
Max Romero
Santa Fe
Video Library is a local gem
Those of us who get our videos from the best video rental place ever know we are very fortunate. Santa Fe’s Video Library is evidently the second longest-running video rental business in the world. (Berlin has the first, I’m told.) Lisa Harris and Casey St. Charnez are an amazing team. We aren’t customers so much as members of a free-floating social club of eccentric, probably quite brilliant, opinionated, often chatty, sometimes pensive, esoteric people usually willing to share our personal ideas of what makes a really fine film or maybe the meaning of life, with Lisa or another person nearby.
Maybe we ask for a bit of advice from Lisa, or we turn to another customer waiting in line: What to choose? Browsing the shelves of organized films is fun, and there are stacks of inviting videos seemingly everywhere, all individually labeled with easy-to-read titles, each one handwritten by Casey, Lisa’s right-hand man. The Video Library has a lot of good films and a lot of great heart. Thank you!
Elizabeth West
Santa Fe
Unacceptable
During a July 30 campaign event in New Hampshire, Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked federal workers. Threatening those who have dedicated their lives to public service, DeSantis said he would “start slitting throats” on his first day as president. Such violent language, figurative or otherwise, is vile and repulsive. It has no place in political discourse and deserves to be condemned.
Mark L. Asquino
Santa Fe
‘Disgusting’
As a longtime Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society foster parent volunteer, I am concerned to learn of shelter CEO Jack Hagerman’s resignation — he was very easy to share ideas with regarding shelter operations and policies. He stated “he had invited those critics of the shelter to meet with him, call him — anytime.” Sadly, none of these people spreading rumors and erroneous information called or visited with him.
On July 20, concerned supporters met with Hagerman and shelter staff regarding individuals who were disseminating inaccurate information about his leadership policies. The shelter staff who attended were concerned and demoralized. One worker broke into tears in front of the audience, saying she was “yelled at on the phone by callers who had no idea of what we do or how we do it, caring for the animals coming in every day. It is disgusting what our director is dealing with.”
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Remember the laughs
Thank you, Brian Sandford, for your insightful piece on the production of City Mice (“Of mice and mortality,” Pasatiempo, Aug. 4). Support of local playwriting is always welcome. The only omission was the humor. Though not a comedy, the cast of City Mice deliver many laugh-out-loud moments. Come and see for yourself.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
On its face
The headline: (“Rio Arriba County jury awards $485 million in lawsuit alleging child sex abuse,” July 7); or this one: (“United States to provide up to $345 million in military aid to Taiwan,” July 30). Res Ipsa Loquitur (“the thing speaks for itself”).
William P. Slatter
Santa Fe
Closer parking, please
I was pleased to go to Spanish Market last month. The music and crafts being offered were fantastic. But I am curious as to why the city parking garage on Marcy Street was closed. This would have been so convenient for those who needed to park closer to the event. I am still able to walk for a distance, but for those who aren’t, this would have been a boon.