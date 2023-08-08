I am a resident of Baca Street (aka Fast and Furious) — my concern pertains to traffic flow, from the blinking caution lights east to Cerrillos Road on this stretch of street. The drivers are constantly speeding and driving recklessly at all times of the day and night. Another issue we have on this street are 18-wheelers or large delivery vehicles. There are no signs or instructions on weight limits for such vehicles on the street. As these vehicles pass, the residential homes rumble or shake. This may cause structural damage.

I have called nonemergency dispatch to ask for more police patrols, but there have been no results. Baca Street is an accident waiting to happen. I know what that’s like because years ago a speeding truck struck and killed a family member — on Baca Street. Traffic is worse now.

Max Romero

