Wednesday's New Mexican (“Public Safety Committee backs speed camera proposal,” Dec. 18), brought Christmas lumps of coal, not gifts, for our citizenry ⏤ speed cameras.
It was mid-September when police Chief Andrew Padilla touted the Fall Blitz (“Police to step up traffic enforcement with Fall Blitz campaign,” Sept. 14), with impressive numbers stating there had been a "29 percent decrease in crashes and 10 percent decrease in crashes on Cerrillos Road" during the blitz.
Hey, old-fashioned personal police work pays off. The chief said the "department had learned a great deal" with the blitz. Apparently lessons learned translated into acquiring speed cameras. Perhaps if the department strategically stationed all of the police cars that, every day, wind up in Rio Rancho, violations would drop. Cause and effect have not been demonstrated.
Estimated revenue from the speed cameras is $642,940 ⏤ that is a lot of money out of our citizen's wallets. Moreover, 90 percent of ticket revenues leave Santa Fe.
Finally, getting a ticket via a speed camera leaves a bad taste in the mouth for city government. I like what the chief said about the September blitz. Now we are back to playing I gotcha with the cold-hearted cameras.
Roger Brumley
Santa Fe
Midtown for locals
Haven't we heard this before? A rich, older, white man from out-of-town, telling us, the people of Northern New Mexico, that he can make our beautiful, unique town "better?"
Our Midtown Campus is for locals. Go peddle your "vision" elsewhere, Mr. Rizzo ("Silicon Valley exec eyes midtown campus project," Dec. 11).
Donna Martin
Tesuque
Art, new low
The current exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Art at 107 W. Palace Ave. in Santa Fe, "Picturing Passion: Artists Interpret the Penitent Brotherhood," is another malicious theft of our culture by paternalistic artists who had little or no regard for the hermandad. For a museum that is so clueless about the Chicano community, this is a new low.
Andres Martinez
Santa Cruz, N.M.
Question courage
Santa Fe New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich unfairly questions the courage of district judges who he implies avoided presiding over the DWI prosecution of Sen. Richard Martinez ("Lawbreaking state senator ducks for cover," Ringside Seat, Dec. 18). The Code of Judicial Conduct requires judges to withdraw from cases when they have relationships that could reasonably suggest a judge's personal bias toward a party.
District judges, who are required to run in at least one partisan election, must seek support from local political leaders like Martinez to run viable campaigns. Some judges may also have sought his vote for legislation supporting the court system. While I do not know the reasons for each judge's withdrawal, I trust that each decision reflected adherence to a strict ethics code.
Rather than cynically playing to the current destructive atmosphere toward all government, those writing columns for the public should ascertain the facts before speculating on the motives of officials complying with their ethical duties.
Paul Biderman
retired attorney
Santa Fe
Revealing language
White House vocabulary has been particularly revealing during the House's pursuit of its constitutional prerogative of impeachment ("Impeached," Dec. 19). In writing about the impeachment, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham used the phrase “overthrow the Trump Administration and the results of the 2016 election;" and Trump used “coup” in his Dec. 17 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
As a longtime reader of history and current events, I associate “overthrow” with getting rid of a monarchy and “coup” with the ousting of dictators.
Interesting that both vocabulary choices reveal the nature of the current presidency, which should alarm the entire nation and make us look for protectors. House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., is our Paul Revere, and the House of Representatives, our Constitutional Convention — heroes, all.
Margaret Willen
Santa Fe
