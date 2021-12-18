This is a copy of a letter sent to the legislative leadership of the New Mexico House and Senate. Transparency is at the heart of everything we do at the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, or FOG. The New Mexico Legislature’s actions during this past special session show it does not share this value. For months this summer, the Legislature-mandated Citizen Redistricting Committee held public meetings and gathered public comment to create fair, equitable maps outlining congressional, state Senate and state representative districts. It seems much of the committee’s work has been done in vain.
Surveys show the public wants a process that is open and engaging. FOG believes the public’s business should be conducted in full public view, the actions of the public bodies should be taken openly and all deliberations be made open to the public, yet the Legislature has conducted meetings about redistricting behind closed doors, in partisan enclaves, eliminating any public access to the proceedings — access that is an essential element of a properly functioning democracy.
Voters in New Mexico deserve better. They want to see transparency in the redistricting process and the new districts. A fair process begins with genuine openness and transparency. The public hearings held across the state were an important blueprint for lawmakers. We request all negotiations and deliberations regarding redistricting be conducted in an open and transparent manner that is accessible to the public.
Melanie J. Majors
executive director
New Mexico Foundation
for Open Government
Thanks, PRC
The Public Regulation Commission deserves the thanks and congratulations of the public. (It also deserves full funding from the Legislature!) Over the past year, the PRC, led by Stephen Fischmann, has begun to gain control over the Public Service Company of New Mexico. Over the past many years, this utility monopoly has run roughshod over public rights and needs, but with hard work and smart and honest consideration, commissioners (Stephen Fischmann, Joe Maestas, Cynthia Hall, Theresa Becenti-Aguilar and Jeff Byrd) and their staffs have begun to tame the beast. Congratulations are in order. The governor should reappoint these commissioners to serve again when the appointed PRC is established.
Ron Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
Check the receipts
Ever get home, after shopping, only to find the prices on your receipt appear to be higher than whatever you remember seeing marked on the shelf? It’s happening and, if the populace doesn’t start calling out this thievery, these businesses will continue to take advantage of people who decide to let it slide rather than spending the time to call them on it. If possible, take photos of the prices in order to receive a refund before you leave the business. Some of these businesses have convenient scanning devices along the aisles. By using them ahead of time, you may avoid an unpleasant surprise at the register. Prices are high enough already. Don’t be taken advantage of.
Dan Goin
Santa Fe
Preserve privacy
Yes: The city of Santa Fe bus drivers’ families do deserve nothing but utmost privacy during their time of personal loss (“What happened to the city bus drivers?” Our View, Dec. 16).
Lori Garcia
Santa Fe
Don’t muzzle board
It was disappointing to see that only the president of the Santa Fe school board is allowed to speak with the media (“Shrinking schools,” Dec. 13). Such “one voice” policies are anti-democratic and are designed to stifle dissent, especially on issues that voters and taxpayers need to hear about to decide for themselves and to measure the performance of their school board members. They are about controlling the message and making board members’ lives easier, none of which is good for the public. As a First Amendment champion, The New Mexican should do everything to oppose such efforts to reduce transparency and shut down proper public debate among board members. And the school board should jettison this autocratic approach to government. Debate is essential for good government and should be encouraged by all public officials.
D. Reed Eckhardt
Santa Fe
Include vaccination status
In every instance that COVID-19 numbers are reported by the media, including this newspaper, the data must include the most recently updated New Mexico Department of Health figures for how many individuals who are unvaccinated account for positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The data is regularly provided by the Department of Health and it must be included consistently whenever updated numbers are reported. The most recent data shows the unvaccinated account for 74 percent of all recent positive COVID-19 cases, 82 percent of all hospitalizations and 86 percent of all deaths. See https://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/20211208-Press-Conference-FINAL.pptx.
Adam Rankin
Santa Fe
