Next election, remember Mayor Alan Webber, Councilor Signe Lindell and the other councilors voted for the rezoning change on the Old Pecos Trail corridor. Vote them out of office. They don’t support the people’s values or those of the city.
Tom Sykes
Santa Fe
Spoiling the entrance
The zoning change along Old Pecos Trail approved Saturday will alter the only unspoiled entrance to Santa Fe and change the rules to benefit a developer. If the developer couldn’t have made a profit with the current zoning, then he should not be a developer.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
Bringing on bulldozers
The City Council met Saturday to decide the fate of an Albuquerque developer’s rezoning request in the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor. In his closing remarks, Mayor Alan Webber said, “We all love the city of Santa Fe” and, “We all need to respect the unique character of Santa Fe.” He added that the process his administration had gone through in deciding this problematic land-use issue was “an example of Santa Fe at its best.” He then voted to approve the rezoning request. Hmm.
The decision by the City Council to approve the rezoning request will transform the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor for future generations of Santa Feans into a corridor of high-density housing developments. More housing seems to be the only language the City Council can hear or understand. The City Different is becoming the City Same, one housing development at a time. What a shame.
Cleveland Gardner
Santa Fe
Second homes?
Who will end up buying the new homes on Old Pecos Trail? Will they be too expensive for those folks who work in Santa Fe but currently live outside? Will state and city workers or service workers be able to buy the homes? If the houses are in the $500,000-$800,000 range (I may be low here), can we expect Californians and Texans to purchase them as second homes? Would the buyers be able to use them as short-term rentals?
If true, it seems then that the City Council and mayor got bamboozled. The only winners would be the landowner and the developer, and, of course, the out-of-state, second-home buyers. Congratulations, City Council and the mayor. I hope the scenario doesn’t play out this way. But were these basic questions even asked during the quasi-judicial hearings?
Ken Costello
Santa Fe
A park, please
Regarding the planned development on Old Pecos Trail: Form a nonprofit, purchase the land from the developer for a fair market price plus a percentage of the expected profits from the sale of the lots, declare the land as a nature conservancy and build a park.
Melinda Collins Knick
Santa Fe
Shortsighted decision
Shame on Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council for the decision Saturday to approve a change in housing density for the property located on Old Pecos Trail near Zia Road. The beauty of our city is being rapidly destroyed by greed and development that is shortsighted. It was clear Saturday they had already made up their minds, so our attendance made no difference — why are you not listening to Santa Fe residents?
Jennifer Warren
Santa Fe
Consider the end game
A recent article in the paper (“Santa Fe is ranked No. 1 small city for filmmakers,” Jan. 19) said Santa Fe was first in film locations for small cities, defined as under 200,000. Gasp! When I arrived in 2000, the population was 60,000 and in 2023 is approaching or already is 100,000. Are we headed to 200,000? Can we even imagine our town doubling in size?
A recent traffic study showed that adding lanes to freeways only reduced congestion for a short period, then it was worse than ever. Perhaps the same is true for housing — build more and more will come. Years ago, a popular book included the rule, “Begin with the end in mind.” Perhaps we should do that now.
Dennis Covington
Santa Fe