In 2021, we’ve seen more than 349 bills introduced in the legislatures of 47 states attempting to suppress the vote in communities of color. The reasoning behind these attacks is clear: Those who support them believe if you won’t vote for them, you shouldn’t vote at all. Congressman John Lewis shed his blood and dedicated his life to ensuring that all Americans, especially voters of color, were able to participate in American’s electoral process.
On Saturday in over 120 cities around the country, people will gather to honor John Lewis’ legacy and to ignite massive public support for critical reforms to our democracy. Together, we will demand Congress pass both the For the People Act (S. 1) and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4). In Santa Fe, join us at noon for a rally at the intersection of South St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road to get into some “good trouble”
John House
president
RepresentUs New Mexico
Santa Fe
Bring back the graph
During this pandemic, the first page I’ve turned to in The New Mexican each morning is the graph showing the number of COVID-19 cases. You removed this graph when the Department of Health stopped reporting daily numbers, but you do still show it on your website. Could you please bring it back to the paper? I’ve found it quite helpful to show whether things are getting better or worse.
Chris Jordan
Los Alamos
No to merger
I urge Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to oppose the Public Service Company of New Mexico/Avangrid merger. We cannot afford to let a foreign big business siphon profits outside our state when we could have local control of our state’s amazing resources in wind and sun. Picuris Pueblo has already done it. They are doing it successfully in California and Illinois. We can have a quicker and more certain transition to clean energy and export it to our neighbors if we let municipalities and tribes/Pueblos control energy. It could turn our economy completely around. Or we can let PNM continue to exploit our citizens and resources. The new company already has a terrible track record in Canada and Maine, and the deal they are offering is a steal. We cannot afford this. Our leaders need to represent us, not big business.
Pam Rogers
Santa Fe
Grow and thrive
As we approach Mother’s Day, I’m thinking about what it means to be a mom. The pandemic has been especially hard on moms, and it’s important we do all we can to support them. When I had young children, I was grateful to participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. It’s an important program that needs modernization. Through the Child Nutrition Reauthorization currently being discussed in Congress, our policymakers must take advantage of the opportunity to improve WIC.
I want to thank Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s office for meeting with me and my fellow Save the Children Action Network advocates about supporting mothers by modernizing WIC. I look forward to his support, which will give more moms and young children the access to the critical nutrition and health services they need to grow and thrive.
Amanda Montoya
Pecos
Not again
It’s heartening to read that our president may be taking steps to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. How many bloated bad-acronym federal bureaucracies are needed to do a simple humanitarian task? Best not to inquire. Papa Joe should slice the Transportation Security Administration while he has the knife out. I’m a contrarian because I can see the need for one more fancy-pants bureau with a memorable acronym: the Notorious Anti-gun Nut Department, or Not Again.
Catchy, isn’t it?
David Franke
Santa Fe
