House Bill 243, introduced Jan. 31, would mandate smart meters throughout New Mexico. It is scheduled to be heard by the House Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. This bill should be withdrawn and opposed because it is an environmental disaster. Public Service Company of New Mexico’s application for smart meters, now before the Public Regulation Commission, is scheduled for public hearings March 20-23. HB 243 is an attempt by PNM to circumvent the public process.
Hundreds of public comments have poured in to the PRC from around the world testifying to the catastrophic effects of smart meters on health and the environment wherever they have been deployed. They testify to injuries and deaths to themselves and to their spouses, parents, children, neighbors and pets and to the birds, animals and plants in their yards and neighborhoods. Their stories are posted on the PRC’s website in Case 22-00058-UT.
Kathleen Burke
Santa Fe
Worth remembering
In 1862, New Mexico had been a territory of the U.S. for only 14 years. The majority of soldiers fighting in Civil War battle for the United States in this new territory of New Mexico believed in the ideals of freedom and left behind parents, wives and children to support the Union. Most were descendants of the 1598 settlement and subsequent Spanish settlements. The Soldiers’ Monument was and still is fitting to commemorate an event in history where some people gave all for the benefit of the many. Those wishing to destroy the monument seem to me dismissive of lives given in the defense, promotion and preservation of a moral society.
S. Pauline Anaya
Santa Fe
Moving forward
Finally. Thank you, Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, for proposing a sensible solution to the problem of the destroyed obelisk at the heart of the Plaza (“Four Santa Fe city councilors pitch proposal to rebuild Plaza obelisk,” Feb. 4) and for your “no” vote on the Old Pecos Trail rezoning request. Now Councilor Romero-Wirth, would you please consider running for mayor at the next election? I know I am not alone in admiring you and your work — and in wanting our council to actually do something! Thank you and thanks to those of your colleagues who are advocating for moving forward — after almost 2½ years.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
A good solution
City Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Renee Villarreal, Chris Rivera and Amanda Chavez have proposed a practical, creative and healing solution to the issue of restoring the obelisk to the Plaza. These four councilors are creative, hardworking and dedicated to the betterment of our city. It is a good solution. We have had a lot of time to kick each other around and air various complaints. It is time to solve the problem and begin the healing process. Si podemos!
Jim Snead
Santa Fe
Why an obelisk?
I am writing in response to letters regarding what change to make on the Santa Fe Plaza. I am so surprised at the worship expressed for the obelisk. Early Egyptians created this phallic form, which was adopted by Italians and other Christian cultures. Do we really want that representation on our Plaza? Why not ask our wonderful New Mexican artists to submit maquettes of our three cultures, Indian, Spanish, Anglo? I am so pleased to be a citizen of Santa Fe with its three cultures; why not have three sculptures representing them? The city can ask our citizens to help pay for them. I have always loved Star Liana York’s sculpture of the young Indian girl washing her hair. That piece with two others, Spanish and Anglo, would represent our state so much better than an obelisk, and we all could be proud of the Plaza!