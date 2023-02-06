House Bill 243, introduced Jan. 31, would mandate smart meters throughout New Mexico. It is scheduled to be heard by the House Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. This bill should be withdrawn and opposed because it is an environmental disaster. Public Service Company of New Mexico’s application for smart meters, now before the Public Regulation Commission, is scheduled for public hearings March 20-23. HB 243 is an attempt by PNM to circumvent the public process.

Hundreds of public comments have poured in to the PRC from around the world testifying to the catastrophic effects of smart meters on health and the environment wherever they have been deployed. They testify to injuries and deaths to themselves and to their spouses, parents, children, neighbors and pets and to the birds, animals and plants in their yards and neighborhoods. Their stories are posted on the PRC’s website in Case 22-00058-UT.

Kathleen Burke

Popular in the Community