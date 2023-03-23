Last year’s Dobbs decision is the unwanted gift that keeps on giving. Anti-abortion activists are lobbying the next phase of this war on women’s rights and privacy — banning mifepristone and misoprostol, otherwise known as abortion medication. This effort has the potential to shut down a woman’s right to choose her destiny in more ways than Dobbs decision supporters could ever hope. More than 50% of today’s abortions are by medication, not surgery. Decades of studies have shown the abortion medication protocol is safe. Asking the Food and Drug Administration to withdraw its approval of this procedure has more to do with politics and ideology than with science.
Yet after hearing from 21 states where Republican attorneys general threatened legal action against pharmacies that try to distribute the medication, Walgreens announced it will not sell mifepristone in states even if abortion is legal; later, the company seemed to backtrack. If this alarms you, fight back and make your voice heard.
Cindy Pabst
Santa Fe, Indivisible SOS
Santa Fe
Play ball!
Boys from around New Mexico are invited to Rio Rancho to learn about one of the fastest-growing sports in the country — volleyball for boys, hosted at E3VB volleyball club. The 18 and under team from E3VB brought home a national bid from the Lone Star Classic National Qualifier Volleyball Tournament in Austin, Texas, in January. This means the team can play for the 2023 USA Volleyball National Championships to be held at the end of June in Salt Lake City — a first for New Mexico.
E3VB will have tryouts for nationals for multiple age groups in early May and will be offering training to help prepare boys for these tryouts. Interested? A free boys clinic is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Any boy interested in learning the game of volleyball, contact Christa Faris at e3volleyball@gmail.com.
Christa Faris
Rio Rancho
Lights out
Why are so many streetlights not functioning along N.M. 599? I counted 73. This has been the case for six years or so.
Peter Lundberg
Santa Fe
A forever cleanup
Kudos to our New Mexico representatives in Congress who secured $18.9 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to address hazardous “forever chemicals” here. (“N.M. to get $19M for ‘forever chems’,” March 11).
On Dec. 31, the Department of Defense released the cleanup status and planned financial obligations for 706 military installations (seven in New Mexico) where the toxic chemicals, also called PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are found.
Cannon Air Force Base has the largest cleanup amounts, with over $28.3 million obligated for fiscal year 2022 and over $34.2 million planned for and after fiscal year 2023. The Army National Guard’s Santa Fe Aviation Air Support Facility has $110,000 planned through fiscal year 2022 and $546,000 in fiscal year 2023. These dollars portend the “tip of the iceberg” for future local, national and international PFAS remedial actions and long-term PFAS management that may take decades.
George Jiracek
Santa Fe
Help cancer patients
Facing a cancer diagnosis is terrifying. I’ve been diagnosed three times and have gone through nine months of chemotherapy and two, seven-week rounds of radiation. During my fight, I was scared I wouldn’t be around for my family. However, I was lucky that my treatments worked and kept the cancers I was fighting from growing, but for others that is not the case.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 11,000 New Mexicans are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year; all could benefit from targeted therapies.
Too many people in New Mexico still can’t, however. Their insurance won’t cover the biomarker testing they need to determine the best treatment for their diagnosis.
Thankfully, the New Mexico Legislature recently passed House Bill 73, expanding access to biomarker testing.
The bill sits at Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk, awaiting her signature. As a three-time cancer survivor and volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I’m urging the governor to sign this bill and help ensure New Mexicans can learn the best strategies to treat their illness.