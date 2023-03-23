Last year’s Dobbs decision is the unwanted gift that keeps on giving. Anti-abortion activists are lobbying the next phase of this war on women’s rights and privacy — banning mifepristone and misoprostol, otherwise known as abortion medication. This effort has the potential to shut down a woman’s right to choose her destiny in more ways than Dobbs decision supporters could ever hope. More than 50% of today’s abortions are by medication, not surgery. Decades of studies have shown the abortion medication protocol is safe. Asking the Food and Drug Administration to withdraw its approval of this procedure has more to do with politics and ideology than with science.

Yet after hearing from 21 states where Republican attorneys general threatened legal action against pharmacies that try to distribute the medication, Walgreens announced it will not sell mifepristone in states even if abortion is legal; later, the company seemed to backtrack. If this alarms you, fight back and make your voice heard.

Cindy Pabst