On behalf of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, we write to thank everyone involved in making our 69th Traditional Spanish Market a great success. As the first market to be held on the Plaza this year, everyone who participated took a chance with us. From what we could tell based on the smiles on everyone’s faces and camaraderie and sense of community felt throughout the weekend, the chance was well worth taking.
Many thanks are in order to those who offered support: the city of Santa Fe; our many volunteers, visitors, and sponsors (including The Santa Fe New Mexican); and our artists, mentors, and families, without whom we would not be able to offer this beloved cultural heritage event every summer. Looking forward to seeing everyone again on the Plaza next year at our 70th annual Traditional Spanish Market!
Rob Coffland, chairman, board of directors Jennifer Berkley, executive director Yvonne Gillespie, finance and logistics director
Spanish Colonial Arts Society
A permanent stain
The largest, wealthiest, most active and cohesive domestic enemy that seeks the destruction of American democracy is the Republican Party. This corrupt, malign, Orwellian, treacherous institution is a metastasizing cancer in our body politic, poisoning the brains and hearts of all Americans. A terrorist organization, it moves daily and relentlessly to negate our votes and rip us asunder for money, power and sustaining the human inferiority of a soulless cadre. This vile rot must be excised.
Here in New Mexico, Republicans such as state Chairman Steve Pearce and U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell have embraced the unmitigated filth of Trumpism. Filth that cannot be washed away, it will be borne by them to and beyond the grave, until the last word of American history is written.
Marshall Allen
Santa Fe
Stooping too low
On Jan. 6, our great nation stooped to an all-time low. The bar was set at what we believed to be the lowest it could ever go. But when the dust settled, our American democracy dived even lower because of the many Republican lawmakers who continue to perpetuate “the big lie” and who claim that the insurrection was a mere “tourist visit” to our nation’s Capitol.
As I watched Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn give his statement last week at Congressional hearings on the riot, I became angry and deeply saddened by what I heard. The racial slurs thrown at him were repulsive and cruel. As a grandfather of four young grandchildren (two of whom are half African American), I couldn’t help but worry about what their future will be like. I wept for what they might encounter as they get older and am thankful they are too young to understand what is happening.
Too many are enabling and perpetuating this behavior. Rep. Liz Cheney summarized it best in her opening remarks during the hearing. “Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our Constitution? I pray that that is not the case. I pray that we all remember, our children are watching, as we carry out this solemn and sacred duty entrusted to us. Our children will know who stood for truth, and they will inherit the nation we hand to them — a Republic, if we can keep it.” Let’s all pray that we can once again become One Nation under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.
Ray Moya
Santa Fe
No price gouging
Of all the things wrong with Public Service Company of New Mexico, the recent article on the catastrophic outage at the San Juan Generation Station is emblematic of our problems (“Cooling tower at coal-fired San Juan Generating Plant collapses,” July 8.) PNM stated that it did not wish to tell people of the collapse of its cooling towers because it did not want to be gouged on the price of replacement power from other utilities. First, this says what PNM thinks of surrounding utilities. But the real issue is that for 30 years, all the electric utilities in America save those in Texas and the Southwest have been required to participate in a Regional Transmission Organization recognized and sanctioned by the U.S. government. These regional bodies oversee electric transmission pricing and construction, oversee pricing in bulk power markets and insure reliability, among many other functions.
Had PNM been in a regional body it would have immediately notified the regional group so it could take steps to insure reliable power delivery for the region to mitigate the outage of a major plant. Within the transmission structure, PNM would not have been gouged for replacement power. Without a RTO, PNM would pay 2 or 3 transmission fees to get power to its grid (depending on location) rather than the one fee that allocated within an RTO boundaries. The RTO immediately east of New Mexico encompasses 14 states. Those utilities save $600 million annually because they have a marketplace.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.