I want to dedicate this letter to the open space on South Meadows Road. There's been a lot of talk about how my community does not want affordable housing, and I'm here to say that is not true. At this point, I truly believe no one should be criticizing our stance if you don't live in the community. Especially if you're not familiar with it. As far as I'm concerned, a lot of the population in Santa Fe had no idea there was a community there to begin with. I've lived in that area my whole life. That open space is precious to me. It holds a lot of memories. There is a reason why we're defending it and why we're against any kind of development. Imagine living here your whole life and growing up with that open space, and, all of a sudden, they want to take that away from us. I am 25 years old now, and the open space is still sacred to me.

Odalis Pacheco

Santa Fe

