I want to dedicate this letter to the open space on South Meadows Road. There's been a lot of talk about how my community does not want affordable housing, and I'm here to say that is not true. At this point, I truly believe no one should be criticizing our stance if you don't live in the community. Especially if you're not familiar with it. As far as I'm concerned, a lot of the population in Santa Fe had no idea there was a community there to begin with. I've lived in that area my whole life. That open space is precious to me. It holds a lot of memories. There is a reason why we're defending it and why we're against any kind of development. Imagine living here your whole life and growing up with that open space, and, all of a sudden, they want to take that away from us. I am 25 years old now, and the open space is still sacred to me.
Odalis Pacheco
Santa Fe
Is it safe?
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the City Council will hold a special meeting to decide whether to rezone 22 acres of open space on South Meadows Road where Homewise is proposing to build housing. But I don't believe Homewise has done its due diligence. If it did, it would know the abandoned Eberline/ThermoFisher red brick building on Airport Road, which borders the 22 acres, has not been cleaned up from decades of manufacturing radiation detection equipment. In fact, required investigations of possible contamination have not been completed. Recently, the New Mexico Environment Department Radiation Control Bureau ordered the company to take soil and water samples off-site. We are awaiting preliminary results. If Homewise did not do its due diligence, the City Council must. You can submit your written comments at bit.ly/3kYYNwb. For more information on the building, visit nuclearactive.org.
Joni Arends, Executive Director
Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety
Santa Fe
Hardly a coincidence
Two articles appearing in The New Mexican ("No more nuclear sacrifice in our state" and "In West Texas, oil country earthquakes become a threat," Jan. 29) are important to consider together. Holtec, a private company, has proposed "to store tens of thousands of tons of high-level nuclear waste in southeastern New Mexico". The site is in Lea County, close to the Eddy County line. Surging seismic activity is occurring in Reeves County, Texas, which borders Eddy County. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Pecos in Reeves County in November 2022. One month later, a 5.4 earthquake struck in nearby Midland, Texas, which was felt in Eddy and Lea Counties. Significant earthquakes have also hit Eddy and Lea Counties, e.g., a 4.0 quake near Malaga, N.M., in July 2021. It is dangerous and irresponsible to store nuclear waste where fracked oil and gas wells and wastewater disposal from those wells are located.
Betty Kuhn
Santa Fe
Do the right thing
The CEO of HomeWise rolled the dice in 2020 by entering into what I believe was a blatantly unethical land purchase of what was supposed to be "open space in perpetuity" from Santa Fe County. This is land purchased by bond dollars in 2000 for preservation. The county, the county commissioners and their staff unethically sold this land for development. They must be called into account. If the city governing body entertains this development application, it will be endorsing such secretive and miscreant behavior. In 1999, when the County Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee requested open space applications from southwest Santa Fe, I wrote and submitted the application for the 22 acres on South Meadows; it was heartily approved.
Will the city have integrity?
Helen Wunnicke
Santa Fe
Show mercy
Our Legislature has an opportunity during this session to right a historic wrong: depriving incarcerated people as well as those who have completed their sentence or are out on parole of their constitutionally mandated freedom to vote. We throw so many barriers in terms of housing and employment for the many people who have paid their debt to society but are still not free because they do not have access to the ballot. When my youngest son was released after serving three months for drug possession, he told me he knew he would never vote again. This cruel injustice compels me to write begging our legislators to show mercy.