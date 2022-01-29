Regarding Kim Shanahan’s column, “Much to consider at next Planning Commission meeting” (Jan. 22):
The South Meadows Road proposal is not a typical development proposal, and no one should pretend that it is. This is public land, purchased via bond and intended to be open space in an area of the city that has been largely neglected and is severely lacking in recreational opportunities.
To say the residents are displaying “naked NIMBY-ism” wholly ignores the broken promises by the county and the years of effort that have been poured into the South Meadows open space by residents. Over the past few months, many housing developments have been approved in the immediate vicinity without objection from residents — it should be obvious that folks on the south side are not against housing. Shanahan should consider using his column as a place to evaluate more thoughtful approaches to development around the City Different, not shaming residents for voicing opposition to something we all know is wrong.
Sasha McGhee
Santa Fe
Which science?
I’m confused. Those folks who refuse to be vaccinated because they are afraid it will harm them and then become ill with omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19, want to be first in line for the very limited supply of sotrovimab, or whatever newest drug is available under emergency-use authorization. Why do they trust the newly approved treatment but not the similarly vetted vaccine that is keeping the majority of people from suffering severe illness and death?
Brenda Gaba
Santa Fe
Douse the lights
Bravo for The Santa Fe New Mexican’s editorial in support of dark skies (“Dark skies are another draw for New Mexico,” Our View, Jan. 24). Here’s a way to make our New Mexico dark skies even darker. It’s called the New Moon Full Moon Project. Twice a month, governments, businesses and private citizens are encouraged to turn down or turn off outdoor lighting.
When lighting is turned off at the time of the new moon, it enhances dark sky viewing on the best day of the month. When it is turned off at the time of the full moon, the moon’s free light gives us a reason to save electricity. It’s just twice a month. Maybe some will learn to do more.
Mark Friedman
Santa Fe
No obstacles to voting
My husband and I find it incredulous that too many Republican state legislators of states with a Republican governor are following former President Donald Trump’s lead in making it extremely difficult to vote based on his false premise that he won the 2020 election. Of course their actions are too reminiscent of Trump himself: lack of moral code of ethics; compulsive lying; bigotry along with cruelty particularly to minorities and the impoverished; poor leadership skills; lack of intelligence and language-impaired.
Trump instigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in which lives were lost. We strongly believe he should be incarcerated and never be able to hold public office again.
Alicia Byers-Smith and Kelvin R. Smith
Española
Panels and PNM
The article republished in The New Mexican (“Rooftop solar fight darkens climate progress,” Jan. 25) recounts the efforts of California’s utility companies to halt the installation of rooftop solar panels, slowing the transition to renewable energy. This is one additional reason for having our state buy Public Service Company of New Mexico outright. Yes, buy it outright.
PNM’s market capitalization is $3.9 billion. The State Investment Council’s 2018 public report valued our permanent funds at $23.6 billion, more than enough to buy 100 percent of PNM common shares. We could then return 100 percent of its profits to the permanent fund. PNM currently pays a dividend of 2.94 percent at a 58.2 percent payout ratio; a 100 percent payout would be about 4.9 percent. While that return is below the permanent fund’s past results of 7.9 percent, the trade-off is retaining all profits in New Mexico, including from electricity sales to other states.
I hope our legislators will seriously investigate making PNM a publicly owned utility.
George Jones
Santa Fe
