The U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decided women were no longer adult enough to have sole sovereignty over their bodies by right and suggested this decision should be delegated to the states.
Some states, like New Mexico, have an Equal Rights Amendment in their constitutions, which protects the rights of women. Too many New Mexican women, Democrats and Republicans, fought to pass our amendment 50 years ago to then have it set aside by a town whose lawmakers must be too young or too male to remember the New Mexico ERA.
The “reasoning” of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision does not belong in New Mexico courts. The Hobbs ordinance excluding women’s health clinics is illegal under our constitution (“Hobbs passes law blocking abortion clinics within city,” Nov 9).
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
Time will tell
Now that the big election is over and positions are in place, I like to quote John Dutton: “New Mexico is not your playground; this is our home. Treat it like our home and not a vacation rental.” Let’s see how the next four years will evolve.
On a local level, Santa Feans have elected a mayor for another four years who can not decide about the Plaza’s obelisk or the homelessness situation or public safety or short-term rentals or affordable housing, etc. Time will tell the story as well as a Hillerman thriller!
Marc Beyer
Santa Fe
Third time no charm
The U.S. Constitution says people can only be president twice. Donald Trump lost the popular vote but won the presidency in 2016 by votes of the Electoral College. If Mr. Trump won in 2020 as he says he did, that means he’s been president twice, which means he cannot run again. By deciding to run in 2024, he has acknowledged he didn’t win in 2020, which means he lied to his constituents and to the American people. Why won’t the media talk about this? Why aren’t the Democrats talking about this? Does the Constitution matter only some of the time?
Nancy King
Santa Fe
In-class exercise
“Awesome,” a middle school teacher answered after I asked him about the school supplying him with a classroom treadmill, bike or elliptical machine. Wouldn’t it be beneficial in many ways if schools offered in-class exercise equipment for our dedicated but drained teachers? It would definitely be a recruiting perk for much-needed public school teachers. As a current 70-year-old long-term substitute teacher at my favorite “high needs” middle school, I would love teaching while demonstrating to students the benefit of personal fitness to complement my vegan diet.
Mike Sawyer
Denver
Marking the spot
The big brown box in the Plaza is a sad reminder of the destruction and discord of the ruined obelisk. So much money has been spent on what should or could potentially replace the monument.
Santa Feans will never come to consensus. A simple solution would be to warehouse the destroyed monument and create a simple brass marker similar to Point Zero in Paris.
Santa Fe’s Point Zero would be an existential place for everyone to consider where we are, where we are going and what we would like to be. Emblazoned with a Zia at the center with lines radiating outwards like lines on a compass rose. The windrose network lines inscribed in the flagstone radiating toward important cultural markers. For example, for Native Americans — Mount Taylor; for those with Spanish ancestry, the lines could point toward the Spanish Trail, Mexico or Spain; and for Anglos, they could point toward D.C. Every point of view would be respected and equal. A debt of gratitude for those who served — the Soldiers’ Monument — could be noted on the fleur-de-lis north arrow.
Point Zero is where we can hold space to imagine our best and future selves.