The U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decided women were no longer adult enough to have sole sovereignty over their bodies by right and suggested this decision should be delegated to the states.

Some states, like New Mexico, have an Equal Rights Amendment in their constitutions, which protects the rights of women. Too many New Mexican women, Democrats and Republicans, fought to pass our amendment 50 years ago to then have it set aside by a town whose lawmakers must be too young or too male to remember the New Mexico ERA.

The “reasoning” of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision does not belong in New Mexico courts. The Hobbs ordinance excluding women’s health clinics is illegal under our constitution (“Hobbs passes law blocking abortion clinics within city,” Nov 9).

