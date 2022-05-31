I have emailed police department administrative officers and the City Council begging them to enforce vehicle noise and speeding laws. I described who, what, when, where, how and why this continues to happen on our city streets. So, I am asking them a simple question: "When will you enforce our noise ordinance and the uniform traffic code?" If "yes," when and what will you do? If "no," why not?
Tom Andrews
Santa Fe
Share gun info
As I understand it, the state allows open carry of firearms in public spaces, and New Mexico gun laws are comparable to those of Texas. The exception to this open carry right is in businesses that opt out of allowing open carry on their premises. It would be a tremendous public service if The New Mexican would publish a list of the businesses in Santa Fe that do not allow open carry. Any business that volunteers their information could be added to a database published weekly in the newspaper. If it were widely known that a given business allows, say, assault rifles in their establishment, it will be a matter of informed, individual choice whether to patronize that business. Politicians have opted out on this issue, so let the market decide.
Paul Johnson
Santa Fe
Crazy mix
Here we are: One nation, under guns, with tyranny and injustice for all. When you mix insanity with hypocrisy you get Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz. The buck stops where?
Beth Murray
Santa Fe
M for monopoly
Today I received my Public Service of New Mexico bill four days before it is due. This is unacceptable. Even if I sent in a check the second I received the bill, it probably would be considered late given the poor mail service nowadays. I have been a captive PNM customer since 2004 and do not appreciate the unrealistic insensitive timing of its billing cycle. Further, if a payment is late, the company sends out an intimidating letter threatening to cancel service immediately. Deplorable.
Margaret Mooney
Santa Fe
Get in the weeds
The U.S. Forest Service claim that 99.84 percent of prescribed fires go as planned is deliberately misleading ("Forest Service halts prescribed burns, May 21). Burns of large and small fires are lumped together. Burns in high rainfall forests are lumped together with burns in drought-affected forests. What we need to know is number and percentage of acres that are burned as planned versus acres burned out of control. We need to know this by state and region. And we need to see the year-to-year trends. It is likely that out-of-control acreage is getting worse with climate change.
Mark Friedman
Santa Fe
Reconsider urban closures
I understand and support closing the national forests in New Mexico given current conditions and the fact that many activities that take place in the forest (driving, camping, cutting firewood, etc.) involve the potential to start a fire. I fail to see the rationale behind closing city open spaces. Motor vehicle use and camping already are prohibited, so what is the fire risk posed by hikers, bikers and horseback riders at La Tierra, Dale Ball, etc.?
I ask our city leaders to please rethink this decision — it isn’t going to reduce fire risk, but it will keep people from having a place to exercise as the next wave of COVID-19 hits. If you’re serious about reducing fire risk in the city, please consider actually enforcing a fireworks ban this year.
Jim Riesterer
Santa Fe
Vote — no excuses
Major party activists, everyday voters, independents (called “decline to state” in New Mexico) and members of minor parties should agree that everybody has the freedom to vote. Even in a party primary election. To that point, legislation passed during a special session in 2020 allows certain New Mexico voters to change their party affiliation in person now and until Election Day. Just go to any voting location in Santa Fe County and change party affiliation to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary in the election (though you can’t switch between Democrats and Republicans this way). The bill includes a provision allowing voters to switch back to their original party status after the primary election. This is critical in New Mexico because nearly 24 percent of our roughly 1.3 million registered voters are decline to state. This doesn’t create a totally open primary, but it does give all voters a chance to determine who will run in the November general election. And it gives nobody an excuse not to vote. Let’s exceed the state’s record 69.7 percent turnout in 2020. Democrats support voting rights. Vote now or June 7.
David Thompson
Vice chair
Santa Fe County Democratic Party