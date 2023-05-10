I was sad to read that a child was charged $9 for a snow cone ("The $9 treat," Letters to the Editor, May 7). The letter didn't say which merchant was charging this, it just implied prices are scary high in the Plaza area. I'd like to welcome this lovely girl and her family to buy their snacks at the Five & Dime general store. We don't sell snow cones, but we do serve ice cream cones. Our prices are very low ($1.99 for a soda), and the store's a lot of fun to visit. The Plaza still belongs to all of us.
Deborah Potter
Santa Fe
Hole-y downtown
Where does our mayor stand on downtown potholes? The entire of downtown streets and Paseo de Peralta are riddled with significant potholes. I assume he does not care.
Michele Martinez
Santa Fe
Lock him up
So Trump says "She's not my type." Huh? So men only rape women who are your type? And millions of Americans still support this guy? Lock him up.
Bo Brumble
Santa Fe
A great country?
A horrific war rages in Europe. Relations with China worsen. Inflation at home is not under control yet, and mass shootings are an almost daily event. The national debt, homelessness and immigration problems face the nation. Alas, far too many elected politicians believe that the real crisis facing America is the birth gender of anyone using a public toilet, a truly important matter which must be at the top the agenda. Is this a great county or what?
William Derbyshire
Santa Fe
Grateful for care
On April 30, I had a medical episode; 911 was called, and within minutes an ambulance arrived and took me to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center ER, where treatment was started. I was soon transferred to a ward, where the ER doctor's diagnosis was confirmed and more intensive treatment was started.
I was in the hospital for five days, and was given the best possible attention by a caring, knowledgeable and competent staff. I want to specifically mention the second-floor nurses, who could not have been better or more helpful. My quick recovery is due in a large part to their attitudes and obvious caring about their work and their patients. My sincere thanks to all I came in contact with at Christus St. Vincent.
Robert Evans
Santa Fe
Exciting museum
It is exciting to know the new museum in the Railyard will finally open in September. Santa Fe is extremely fortunate to have many world-class museums to explore. The Vladem Contemporary will add yet another option to enjoy. The plans for the opening and beyond are exceptional. As part of the Santa Fe community, we appreciate the generosity of the many donors and the state of New Mexico who have made this museum possible. Thank you all for your perseverance in making this happen!
Harriet Schreiner
Santa Fe
Kudos deserved
Many kudos to all that worked to create the new Vladem Contemporary. The New Mexico Museum of Art was the only one in the Museum of New Mexico system to have been without any kind of expansion for over 40 years. Thanks are due to the Museum of New Mexico Foundation for their major fundraising effort, Bob and Ellen Vladem for leading the charge with their generous gift, Devendra Contractor, the brilliant architect, who worked to please everybody and the MNM Board of Regents for their support of this initiative.
The Vladem will become a major repository for the collections of contemporary art in our state. These works were leaving us because no facility existed that was specifically dedicated to collecting and caring for contemporary art. The Vladem will also provide an expanded opportunity for New Mexico’s contemporary artists to have an important venue to exhibit and collect their work.