I was sad to read that a child was charged $9 for a snow cone ("The $9 treat," Letters to the Editor, May 7). The letter didn't say which merchant was charging this, it just implied prices are scary high in the Plaza area. I'd like to welcome this lovely girl and her family to buy their snacks at the Five & Dime general store. We don't sell snow cones, but we do serve ice cream cones. Our prices are very low ($1.99 for a soda), and the store's a lot of fun to visit. The Plaza still belongs to all of us.

Deborah Potter

Santa Fe

Recommended for you