I thought it was obvious but maybe not. So here goes: If you want to solve municipal growth, make fewer babies. If you want to solve the water shortage, make fewer babies. If you want to solve climate change, crowded classrooms, poverty and almost every other social problem, make fewer babies.
Got it?
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
The reason why
JoAnne Vigil Coppler’s June 2020 vote against a city ordinance to require face coverings is misrepresented, I believe, in a piece ("Vigil Coppler for mayor? Absolutely not," My View, April 18) where the author wrote, “For something as simple as wearing a piece of fabric on your face … Vigil Coppler voted no.” The published account of the City Council discussion reports that Vigil Coppler asked whether the proposed ordinance was enforceable, saying, “I think this has a lot of loopholes in it.” Vigil Coppler also said it was unlikely she, a Realtor, would call police on unmasked clients. Most likely, she would have had masks on hand for them. She did not oppose face mask use but voted against an ordinance she considered difficult to enforce. Facts are slippery things. Pandemic tensions added to a politically charged atmosphere make it critically important for readers to double-check the opinions of others, as I did.
Basia Miller
Santa Fe
Finding solutions
I agree with Liz Lendavai’s article (“Vigil Coppler for mayor? Absolutely not,” My View, April 18). It is obvious that JoAnne Vigil Coppler did not take COVID-19 seriously, despite the astronomical number of deaths. In my opinion, Vigil Coppler’s record as a District 4 councilor is less than stellar because she opposes just about anything that makes sense. When she does offer opposition to proposals, she fails to offer solutions. Management 101 classes teach that when raising a concern, offer a solution, don't just whine about issues. How would she do better? We don’t know because she doesn’t state how she would do so. I believe Mayor Alan Webber is a visionary. What has Vigil Coppler done to respond to her constituents? If she can’t address simple concerns in her own district, I don't see how she would handle the job of mayor. Absolutely not.
Lin Bartucca
Santa Fe
Thanks!
On behalf of the board and staff of the Santa Fe Children's Museum, we were thrilled to be recognized at the 2021 Virtual Mayor’s Give Back Ball. A special thank-you to Mayor Alan Webber and Buddy Roybal for producing a wonderful event honoring the volunteers in our community.
Celebrating 36 years, the Santa Fe Children's Museum is a special treasure to us all, and it is only made possible with hours of dedicated volunteers nurturing and fulfilling our mission of discovering the joys of learning, play and community. Our volunteers bring an element to the museum experience that is magical. We have a wide age range of volunteers at the museum, from teens to retired, allowing our visitors to connect to our community. We thank the city of Santa Fe for recognizing their hard work in providing children a safe, fun place to be kids.
Caitlin Brodsky
board president
Santa Fe Children's Museum
The real Bite
I am at a bit of a loss understanding how The New Mexican felt it appropriate to publish an "opinion" piece (”We’re excited for the new Bobcat Bite,” My View, April 25) that seemed nothing more than a free advertisement for a new restaurant recycling an old name. The writer's opinion is that “The iconic Bobcat Bite deserved to live on.” It has, as Santa Fe Bite on St. Michael's Drive, where the previous, decades-long owners had to move from the original location. I’ve been eating Bobcat Bite burgers for 27 years. It’s not the location or name that makes them nationally famous.
Andrew Rodney
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.