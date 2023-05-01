As we analyze and debate the merits of the proposed Rancho Viejo solar project in Santa Fe County, it’s important to remember clean energy isn’t just about fighting climate change. Clean energy is a key growth sector in our economy and will continue to be one for the foreseeable future. According to finenergy.com, 100% of Santa Fe County’s total electrical production is solar. Doesn’t it make sense Santa Fe should be a leader in the clean energy transition and reap the benefits?
The Rancho Viejo project will create 200 good-paying construction jobs, produce an infusion of economic activity for local businesses and bring in millions of dollars of new tax revenue without any significant associated needs for new infrastructure or services. There will also be some permanent jobs created to operate the facility and maintain the site. Investing in clean energy will provide job opportunities for New Mexicans while we battle climate change. Moving forward with this project seems like a sound decision to me.
Jefferson Taylor
Somos Solar
Santa Fe
Youth, step up
Why don’t younger Democrats throw their hats in the ring if they think President Joe Biden is too old to run for re-election? People who vote in the primaries can decide who should be nominated for president.
Camille Morrison
Santa Fe
Lost progress
Of paramount importance but missing amid the brouhaha about saving the institution, movie theater and buildings of the Center for Contemporary Arts is that the board has essentially fired its first Indigenous executive director and chief curator, Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota.) We don’t know what went down between the board and this director about money and programming, but it doesn’t pass the smell test. It took CCA 44 years to hire an Indigenous director and less than two years to send her packing. It’s difficult for many of us in the New Mexico art community to accept this sudden removal of such a valuable and dedicated director. We’ve lost an important voice for progress in our arts community. Deep thanks, Danyelle, for your hard work and your compelling and excellent exhibitions. Meanwhile, we as an “arts” town have some serious work to do with regard to our ongoing colonialist attitudes and actions.
Terri Rolland
Santa Fe
Language blessing
Thanks to Maria Cristina Lopez for her insightful letter (“Living language,” Letters to the Editor, April 27). She helps us understand the importance of honoring the rich Spanish spoken in New Mexico. In fact, bilingual education is important not only because it reinforces cultural values but also because there is a large body of scientific research that shows second-language training makes you smarter. In New Mexico, we are lucky to have so many folks who speak Spanish and a rich culture supported by our living Spanish language.
Sterling Grogan
Santa Fe
Thanks, Fort Marcy
A huge shout out to the staff at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex. I got caught in the snow Friday morning cycling from Pojoaque to Santa Fe. I’m not quite sure how I made it to Fort Marcy with the slushy streets and low visibility without getting hit by anyone. Anyway, I came to a portion between the sliding doors to call for a ride home. Immediately, they invited me in to get warm and offered the pool area, where it was warmer. They really went above and beyond. I was soaking wet and very cold. Huge shout out. Thank you!
Herman Garcia
Santa Fe
Don’t have one
To the good people in this state who want to ban abortion in their locations: If you think abortion is bad, then don’t have one. Do not impose your beliefs on anyone else. Oh, and I would also like to know where you stand on the death penalty. Any inconsistency here?