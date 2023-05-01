As we analyze and debate the merits of the proposed Rancho Viejo solar project in Santa Fe County, it’s important to remember clean energy isn’t just about fighting climate change. Clean energy is a key growth sector in our economy and will continue to be one for the foreseeable future. According to finenergy.com, 100% of Santa Fe County’s total electrical production is solar. Doesn’t it make sense Santa Fe should be a leader in the clean energy transition and reap the benefits?

The Rancho Viejo project will create 200 good-paying construction jobs, produce an infusion of economic activity for local businesses and bring in millions of dollars of new tax revenue without any significant associated needs for new infrastructure or services. There will also be some permanent jobs created to operate the facility and maintain the site. Investing in clean energy will provide job opportunities for New Mexicans while we battle climate change. Moving forward with this project seems like a sound decision to me.

Jefferson Taylor

