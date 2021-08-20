A few businesses (Tomasita’s, Harry’s Roadhouse), schools (Santa Fe High, Milagro Middle School, Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe Higher Education Center, Santa Fe Girls School), city (the convention center, Genoveva Chavez Community Center) and state-owned buildings (Montoya, Simms, PERA and Chino) and at least one church (United Church of Santa Fe) have solar panels on their grounds, roofs or parking lots. There are probably many more of which I am not aware.
I think solar carports are a terrific idea. They more than pay for themselves, create jobs, bolster the local economy, reduce energy bills, provide shade in the summer and can provide electric vehicle charging stations at the same time.
The parking lots are already there, no power is lost over long transmission lines and the primary consumer of the energy couldn’t be closer. Looks like a no-brainer to me.
Bob Funkhouser
Santa Fe
Adapting to threat
A much-repeated quote attributed incorrectly to Charles Darwin still holds wisdom: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change, that lives within the means available and works cooperatively against common threat.”
The current threat to our survival is the coronavirus. Misinformed anti-vaxxers influenced by right-wing pundits or who are not adaptable to change will die.
Luciano Santa Cruz
Santa Fe
Change course
The recent catastrophe in Afghanistan should be a wake-up call for Americans of every political persuasion. The U.S. has spent trillions of dollars over 20 years attempting to create a civil society and an army, and its efforts dissolved within several weeks. One can only view this as result of American hubris, ignorance and general incompetence — Vietnam redux.
This humiliating failure can be coupled to an imperialistic overreach prevalent since World War II and even earlier. One only needs to look back to the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq to explore the consequences. However, as a nation we blindly stagger on underpinned by a military/industrial complex, $800 billion-plus defense budgets and more than 800 bases spewing pollution. The responsibility for this travesty evolved from many of our citizens and leaders, including those on the right as well as the left. Time to awaken and change course.
Robert Josephs
Santa Fe
Good news, please?
I used to start each morning with a mug of chai and a crisp copy of The New Mexican. For the past 18 months, though, I’ve started with a mug of chai, The New Mexican and a box of tissues.
It feels like the end of days most of the time: pandemic and death, climate crisis, corporate greed, skyrocketing homelessness, unrelenting civil unrest — and I can’t even fathom what’s happening to citizens of Afghanistan. I know that if it bleeds, it leads, but enough already: Would it kill the paper to feature a positive news story each day?
Just talk to one of the 1,400 nonprofits in our beautiful city, where you’ll surely find human interest stories about folks doing their best to shine a little light during these dismal days. Please. There is only so much that our spirits can take.
Antoinette Villamil
Santa Fe
Stain on the nation
One can argue about the merits of the United States staying in or leaving Afghanistan. What can’t be argued is the unmitigated disaster in the way we are leaving. It is a stain on our county’s character and a dishonor to the many men and women who fought and died in Afghanistan.
The scenes coming out of Kabul are truly horrific, and the chaos is deeply troubling. One video clip is particularly searing. Hundreds of desperate Afghanis are running in front of a huge U.S. military transport plane as it prepares for takeoff. They are trying in vain to get it to stop so they can get on board. Some in desperation cling to the side of the jet as it departs Kabul. Seconds later they fall to their deaths.
Mr. President, this one is on you.
Steven Childers
Santa Fe
Lack of judgment
Did The New Mexican think it appropriate to publish the letter labeled (“Natural selection?” Aug. 13). The writer comes across as unhinged, advocating prison and tar and feathering for the unvaccinated. I am vaccinated, as is my whole family, but this language is vile.
The letter might be a troll to make vaccine advocates sound deranged, but whatever the case, the newspaper should use better judgment.
Julie Murray
Santa Fe
