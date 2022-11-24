Each time there is a mass killing, we — and the Supreme Court — need to ask ourselves what this has to do with a "well-regulated" militia.
Reagan Burkholder
Santa Fe
Real women matter
Former state Sen. Charles Marquez writes about a woman's right to a safe, legal abortion with the typical imperiousness of the extreme religious ("Facts prove life is precious from conception," My View, Nov. 19). He says "the unborn … [are] a gift from God" while abortion-rights supporters continually say, "It's a woman's body." Prove to me that the unborn or even that Marquez is a gift from God. As for God — Marquez has his faith, but where's the proof that God as he conceives a god even exists? Faith concerns the unseen, the invisible. There are many concepts, many beliefs, of what "god" is in this world. A woman's body, on the other hand, is an actual living body belonging to a fellow citizen whose rights some would willingly strip away again and again in the name of the unprovable. Keep religion out of the public arena.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
A woman's agency
In the bio following his My View opinion piece, former Sen. Charles Marquez makes no mention of possessing any knowledge or experience in the fields of science or medical ethics. Yet he claims that “facts” prove life is precious from conception. He bases that contention on a 2018 paper published by Steven Jacobs — who is a well-known and vociferous abortion opponent. In that paper, Jacobs contends — based on the opinions of a sample of “experts” he himself had indirectly selected — that abortion at any state of a pregnancy is murder. He subsequently wrote an amicus brief to that effect in connection with the recent Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Jacobs’s findings have since been rebutted by many other studies. These determined that (a) Jacobs’s selected sample of “experts” was not objective; (b) his survey questions were written in such as way as to solicit his desired answers; and (c) he cherry-picked respondents’ answers to the questions to draw unwarranted conclusions. In reality, therefore, Marquez based his My View not on “facts” but on “disputed opinions.” It’s a fact that only 70 of 60,000+ biologists supported Jacobs’s legal argument to sign the amicus brief. And it should be a fact that women have agency over their bodies and therefore the right to control what happens in their wombs.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Right path
A recent letter writer (“Wrong path,” Nov. 20) feels the state decision requiring that nurse practitioners have a doctorate is excessive. She argues “this isn’t the time to increase requirements,” as if the goal were simply to let more people become nurse practitioners. Nurse practitioners in New Mexico can provide primary care and practice independently (including prescribing). Shouldn’t a person with that much authority have more than two years of postgraduate training? The national trend is to set the doctor of nursing practice degree as the minimum requirement for nurse practitioners, and a residency requirement is likely to be put in place. The state’s decision was not wrong.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Both sides do it
Milan Simonich says the Democrats, by partisan gerrymandering, did the impossible in making people feel sorry for U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell ("Gerrymandering takes down a carping congresswoman," Ringside Seat, Nov. 11). Yes, the Democrats did manage to take a seat from Republicans by gerrymandering. However, where is the outrage from Republicans for all of their partisan gerrymandering successes in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, etc.?
Let’s make it clear. There is no way to avoid gerrymandering. The desirable aim is to end partisan gerrymandering. But to do that, we have to have a system which has both state legislatures and Congress be roughly in proportion to the reasonable registration rates of both parties, with a reasonable mix for the independent vote. So where is the Republican outrage at the nationwide gerrymandering that has enabled them to have much greater majorities in state legislatures and Congress than actual numbers? Silence. I thought so. Perhaps Democrats will stop partisan gerrymandering when Republicans do so.
Richard Shapiro
Santa Fe