As a Native New Mexican who spent decades back East, I came home to New Mexico more than a decade ago. One of the main reasons for my return was our great quality of life and commitment to renewable energy. In fact, in addition to founding M’tucci’s Restaurants, I also founded Spiegel-Kinsley Construction, a residential construction firm that builds net zero homes. I truly walk my talk. That is why I’m compelled to write today. So-called environmentalists are doing everything they can to thwart the Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger. Their end game? Have the government take control of the power grid. What a disaster that would be.
If environmentalists are serious about reducing our carbon footprint, then we need to welcome companies like Avangrid to the state. Avangrid is a known renewable energy leader, and the parent company, Iberdrola, is as well on the global stage. The governor and Legislature have set aggressive goals for New Mexico with the passage of the Energy Transition Act. We don’t have the resources to get there without powerhouses like Avangrid and Iberdrola. Environmentalists — put your money where your mouths are — and let’s stop bickering and get on with having New Mexico lead the country in renewable production.
Jeff Spiegel
Placitas
Fewer guns, please
The logic of Lovick Thomas ("Get to the root causes of violence," My View, May 20) on gun control issues is flawed. Is the fact that criminals wouldn't turn over their guns an appropriate reason to not ban assault rifles? The analogy to that argument is to say that because drivers don't obey the speed limit we should not have a legal speed limit. Should we let the criminals dictate gun laws? On another point, Thomas cites a report that the former 1994 assault weapons ban failed to reduce gun murder victim incidents. Several studies find that mass shootings fell slightly during the ban and then rose dramatically after the ban was lifted. Many studies found a correlation. (www.politifact.com, May 25, 2022).
Whatever the truth of the studies on that subject, calling it "magical thinking" to believe banning assault rifles cuts down on mass murders is inaccurate. The numerous measures Thomas suggests using to reduce violence as well as gun-related crimes are all well and good. Unless and until those measures are enacted and studies show that gun violence is greatly reduced, then other measures should be to be taken, including stricter gun laws.
Chuck Carlson
Santa Fe
A credit to Santa Fe
Congratulations to the A-team who put together and executed Year Two of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival. What a feather in our community's cap to have this exceptional addition to our town of festivals. This is a gift to a town of readers. As I jockeyed for position to depart the Santa Fe Community Convention Center parking garage at the conclusion of Colum McCann's/Deborah Taffa's great session, I was delighted to see all smiling faces inside the cars beside, behind and in front of me. Brava Clare Hertel, Carmella Padilla and all the rest of the team!
Jill Heppenheimer
Santa Fe
A great meal
Tonight my wife and I had dinner at Pizzaria Espiritu. I admit to being a little predisposed toward Italian cuisine, but this was so outstanding I have to write about it. I had the meat marinara; she had three-mushroom chicken. Both of our dinners were scrumptiously delicious. The only thing wrong with this picture, was we were there at dinner hour, about 6 p.m. and counting the two of us, there were only seven people in the restaurant. This was so strange; for food this good, the place should have been packed. Come on, Santa Fe. Good restaurants like this one need your support. I for one, cannot wait to dine there again soon.