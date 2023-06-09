As a Native New Mexican who spent decades back East, I came home to New Mexico more than a decade ago. One of the main reasons for my return was our great quality of life and commitment to renewable energy. In fact, in addition to founding M’tucci’s Restaurants, I also founded Spiegel-Kinsley Construction, a residential construction firm that builds net zero homes. I truly walk my talk. That is why I’m compelled to write today. So-called environmentalists are doing everything they can to thwart the Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger. Their end game? Have the government take control of the power grid. What a disaster that would be.

If environmentalists are serious about reducing our carbon footprint, then we need to welcome companies like Avangrid to the state. Avangrid is a known renewable energy leader, and the parent company, Iberdrola, is as well on the global stage. The governor and Legislature have set aggressive goals for New Mexico with the passage of the Energy Transition Act. We don’t have the resources to get there without powerhouses like Avangrid and Iberdrola. Environmentalists — put your money where your mouths are — and let’s stop bickering and get on with having New Mexico lead the country in renewable production.

Jeff Spiegel

