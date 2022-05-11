The George Sharpe article (“Science doesn’t support Chaco buffer limit,” My View, May 1) used the premise of scientific fact to argue that a buffer around Chaco Canyon is unnecessary. I was keen to learn more until I saw the Heartland Institute referenced. The Heartland Institute is a conservative libertarian “think tank” known for its rejection of climate science and discrediting the health risks of secondhand smoke working with the Philip Morris tobacco company during the 1990s.
As I write, I am looking out over the Sangre de Cristos from the front of our house near Bishop’s Lodge, and I barely can make out the ridgeline for the smoke from the fire raging near Las Vegas. The scientific consensus on climate change has determined that greenhouse gases, largely from burning fossil fuels, are warming the planet at an accelerated rate, causing extreme weather events. Let’s save what we can while we can, including Chaco.
Richard Whittington
Santa Fe
Trump and the GOP
I wonder if it is as self-evident to you as it seems to me that this reporting in the New Yorker magazine, written by Janet Flanner, speaks to the Republican Party today. It refers to the trial of Marshal Philippe Pétain in May 1945. “Of all the testimony of the big political figures, what Léon Blum had to say against Pétain was the most intellectual, clear (if complex) and unequivocal. All the politicians were asked by the Presiding Judge if they thought Pétain had committed treason and what they thought treason consisted of. Blum’s definition was best: An absence of moral confidence was the base of the Vichy Government, and that is treason. Treason is the act of selling out.”
Kimberly MacLoud
Santa Fe
Spell it out
The Supreme Court says the Constitution does not guarantee an explicit right to an abortion. Perhaps someone should inform the Supreme Court that the Constitution also does not explicitly say life begins at conception.
William Varnum
Santa Fe
Expose right-wing extremism
Mary Burton Riseley’s letter (“These positions aren’t conservative,” May 7) is an important correction to the gross misuse of the word “conservative.” There are real conservatives in America, but the word has been expropriated from them by the radical right wing of American politics (read “fascists”). The freedom these right-wingers tout is the freedom of the wealthy, powerful and well-connected to do as they please no matter how badly it hurts the population of the nation. It is also the freedom to subject workers to sufficient deprivation as to make them submissive. It is not the freedom of the vote, nor the freedoms guaranteed by the Bill of Rights and the Constitution, including all its amendments.
For them, the Constitution is a great inconvenience, and is to be vitiated if ever or whenever a constitutional convention can be formed.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Elections sustain democracy
Finding a mutually shared belief is a positive, effective way to connect. Reasonable people and politicians can compromise on differences with give and take to solve problems.
Yet nowadays, so many urgent issues seem segregated by inflexible, denying fellow Americans. These crises include: basic human rights; daily climate change manifestations; petroleum addiction and the reluctance to shift to cheaper, cleaner, alternate solar and wind energy; avoidance of a fair share of taxes for wealthy oligarchs and monopolized corporations; obscenely high-priced pharmaceuticals like inexpensively produced insulin; a lack of reasonable gun regulations; deprivation of constitutional voting rights; book-banning and censorship of historical facts; seditious attempts to overthrow democracy; and legalized bribery of politicians. Why are these issues not debated or actionable?
Time for us to call out cartel media lies and crazy, corrupt politicians who never propose positive social solutions, only delusional misdirections. Elections are our only hope for democracy. Go vote.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe