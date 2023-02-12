Regarding Kathleen Burke’s letter (“Speak up against smart meters, Feb. 7, 2023): Smart meters have been studied extensively, particularly in California, where these meters have been in use for decades. No harmful effects on people, pets or plants have been found. And this conclusion is logical because the smart meters only transmit data for a small fraction of the time (i.e. less than 1%).
People have claimed smart meters are the cause of all sorts of health issues in their lives. This is not supported by the science. And are all these concerned citizens abandoning their cell phones, WiFi networks, radios, TV remotes or garage door openers? A cell phone is kept in close proximity to your body and it transmits data all the time. Your smart meter in on the side of your house and transmitting only occasionally. Which has more potential for harm? Do the math.
Larry Crosby
Santa Fe
Build an arena
I voted for Alan Webber for mayor, but I don’t think I will do it again. He is completely wrong on the soccer situation at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. This place was built for the public, not for a private enterprise. The soccer team does not belong there, and I, for one, do not wish my money used for this business enterprise. If the owner wants to play indoors, let him build his own place.
William Berman
Santa Fe
Thanks, Pharmaca
Pharmaca has long been a much-appreciated pharmacy. Sadly, the business was sold to Medley, then sold most recently at an auction. Apparently, Walgreens made a large bid, swallowing it up and giving employees only a 24-hour notice before shutting down, transferring all prescriptions to Walgreens. There should be laws to prevent this grab for power. A big thanks to all of the wonderful Pharmaca employees and best of luck.
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Vote them out
The bad news is that our City Council members continue to pander to developers’ every wish. The South Meadows development approval reneges on the promise of open space for existing neighborhoods. One might wonder if the new homes will even be “affordable” once completed, not to mention that there can be no guarantee of water down the road for these homes. Perhaps these councilors don’t know the Rio Grande and other great rivers of the West are fast drying up.
The good news is that these councilors can be unseated in coming elections.
Michele Martinez
Santa Fe
Leave the rink
When the new Genoveva Chavez Community center opened, the first weekend was free to all. I was on the skating rink the first day, so happy to be skating, when I noticed Valerie Frost trying to keep some order. I asked if I could help, wound up those two days helping and eventually became, soon after, an assistant rink attendant. I worked there for two years and met many figure skaters and ice hockey players, who came to enjoy the rink. It would be a shame to share such a gem. Let it remain an ice skating rink.
James McBride
Santa Fe
Crime, not noise
I can’t believe we are talking about using our limited police resources to deal with noise. My house backs Zia Road. I live with noise daily. I accept that, even though I hear car stereos so loud it shakes the walls of my house, sirens day and night, semi trucks, crashes and roll overs on a regular basis and, yes, loud cars. Zia has become much busier since I moved into this house 30 years ago, but I knew that was a possibility when we bought the house.
The recommendation to have cars checked before they can be registered is silly. Will the check include whether the stereo works at high volume or the engine can be revved? People are not going to get their cars checked. They just won’t register their cars, and the state will lose money. Noise is a problem I can accept. What I cannot accept is the increased crime in our city and the difficulties faced in recruiting and keeping law enforcement officers. I think our police have their hands full dealing with crime problems without worrying about noise pollution around the Plaza. Santa Fe should be concerned about the entire city, not just the north side.