Regarding Kathleen Burke’s letter (“Speak up against smart meters, Feb. 7, 2023): Smart meters have been studied extensively, particularly in California, where these meters have been in use for decades. No harmful effects on people, pets or plants have been found. And this conclusion is logical because the smart meters only transmit data for a small fraction of the time (i.e. less than 1%).

People have claimed smart meters are the cause of all sorts of health issues in their lives. This is not supported by the science. And are all these concerned citizens abandoning their cell phones, WiFi networks, radios, TV remotes or garage door openers? A cell phone is kept in close proximity to your body and it transmits data all the time. Your smart meter in on the side of your house and transmitting only occasionally. Which has more potential for harm? Do the math.

Larry Crosby

Popular in the Community