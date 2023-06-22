It's amazing that Philadelphia can repair and reopen a collapsed bridge on Interstate 95, but the collapsed West Alameda Street won't be open until August.
Kelly Stanhope
Santa Fe
Ask any of the 50 or so Republican representatives in Congress who claim to be veterans about the penalty in the military for hoarding classified documents. Chances are he or she would cut and run without responding. As a former Army counterintelligence agent, I will supply a quick answer: Punishment would range from reduction in rank to a dishonorable discharge.
How then to explain the support these veterans give to a former commander in chief who has stored hundreds of secret and top secret papers in his private residences? Perhaps they admire him for skillfully evading a single hour of military service. More likely, they are consumed by fear that speaking out might end their political careers, hardly an honorable posture for those who pledged to defend this nation from enemies foreign and domestic.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
The question is, "Who decides what's best for New Mexico?" With local control we can decide what's best. If we turn over our energy future to a large out-of-state corporation, then its bosses will decide what's best. Right now, we have a delicate balance between private solar panels and Public Service Company of New Mexico panels.
What if Avangrid decided it would no longer support private solar panels? What if Avangrid's approach to renewable energy is more about profit than carbon? And, if serious problems and serious damage results from bad management decisions, such as those in Avangrid's history, where is that best fixed, New Mexico or Spain? It's the age-old, devil-you-know dilemma. The prudent thing to do is keep energy control in New Mexico.
Mark Friedman
Santa Fe
Tri-M Productions has provided us with yet another wonderful musical production, Kinky Boots. During Sunday's performance, I was impressed with the live orchestra, outrageous costumes, complex choreography and excellent acting. I was especially moved by Paul Ashby's solo song, "Hold Me In Your Heart." Give yourself a treat and attend one of the upcoming shows this weekend. The final show is Sunday.
Susan Arones
Santa Fe
