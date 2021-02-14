I found it irresponsible of The New Mexican to display a front-page photo of patrons in a bar without masks (“Hello, yellow,” Feb. 11.) Did no one think about the impact on readers itching to shed masks? This is exactly the wrong message, just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to double-mask. While I’m glad we have gone to yellow, which is newsworthy, we won’t stay yellow for long if masks come off, especially indoors.
Ann Bitter
Santa Fe
At risk
I am 84 and have a preexisting condition that puts me in a high-risk group. I registered for a vaccine appointment as soon as they were available and have a number. Having never heard from the New Mexico Department of Health, I contacted the department and spoke to a person who said they are not giving any appointments to group one people due to a vaccine shortage. I see people at the pharmacy every day getting the vaccine.
David Geyer
Santa Fe
Replace him
I stopped reading John Rosemond’s column several months ago and hope The New Mexican will look for a suitable replacement. His theory that conditions such as ADHD don’t exist is wrong and dangerous. Many adults who failed to receive this diagnosis as children have lived long lives believing that their character is at fault for classic ADHD symptoms. This is devastating.
Medicines that help are available and should be used. Is ADHD overdiagnosed in children? Almost certainly. That is dangerous, too. But a blanket denial that the condition exists from someone who has Rosemond’s credentials — that is risible and tragic.
Sally Baker
Santa Fe
Fix rate structure
In response to Kim Shanahan’s column (“Now it’s time to align water conservation codes,” Jan. 31), I am in total agreement. Efforts also should include developing a single residential water rate structure to be applied to both the city and county.
There is an enormous disparity in charges between the city and county residential water usage rates. For example, if you are a county resident, you would pay $52.21 for water usage of 16,000 gallons. If you reside in the city, you would pay $237.90 (September to April) or $190.92 (May to August). That is a huge difference.
Why is the county’s water cheaper than the city? Obviously, the county does not have the same belief that water is a limited resource in our area and does not encourage conservation as the city does. This needs to be changed. We need a common rate structure for the city and county to encourage conservation of our limited water supply.
Jon Nielsen
Santa Fe
Blessings
At sunset before a recent snow, a homeless woman was setting up for the night under the eaves of a restaurant that was then closed by the pandemic. A driver passing through the parking lot rolled down his passenger window and extended a $10 bill to her.
“Bless you, but it’s too much. I only need a dollar.”
“But now you could get McDonald’s or Lotaburger.”
“When I’m this blessed, I buy bread and bologna at Smith’s.”
“That’s smart, good luck.”
“Bless you sir, have a good night.”
By the next afternoon the woman, her stuff and the snow were gone without a trace.
James C. Brown
Santa Fe
Underserving
The New Mexican headline ran: “Sitting on billions, dioceses amassed taxpayer-backed aid,” Feb. 5. If Roman Catholic officials need money after paying compensation to victims of abuse, why not sell some of their assets instead of taking money that small businesses need for emergency aid? The Catholic Church doesn’t pay taxes, yet it takes taxpayer-backed assistance. This is one egregious example of corporations taking money meant for people in need.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Beliefs to live by
I was recently directed to a website for an organization called Tompkins Conservation by a newsletter to which I subscribe. As I browsed the site I found the following:
We believe:
- All life has intrinsic value.
- Beauty in all things matters.
- We are not masters, but members in the community of life.
- Our impact on the biosphere must shrink.
- It’s unethical for people to cause other species to go extinct.
- The grave challenges facing life on Earth call us to urgent action.
- And we believe that people who care can make a difference.
I agree and hope others will soon.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
