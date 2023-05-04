I listened to several interviews today about artificial intelligence, including one with Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called Godfather of AI. He resigned from Google after a decade because he sees "grave dangers ahead" and "worries it will cause serious harm." He is not alone. Many of his industry colleagues, including Elon Musk, have signed an open letter calling for AI regulation.
Why did it take until now to raise the alarm? If the potential consequences are as dire as the inventors and entrepreneurs strongly claim, why is Chat GPT already in the public domain? As a capitalist, I believe in a free market but not at the cost of allowing a technology to endanger societies, business and governments. Pull the plug on AI until the appropriate public and private entities understand its potential, both good and bad, and can regulate how AI can be safely used.
David Perez
Santa Fe
Necessary security
Two letters to the editor (“Cut the strings,” April 23) and (“Hold Israel accountable,” April 16) are wrong about U.S. security assistance to Israel. The security assistance is not unconditional — 75% must be spent in the U.S. (increasing to 100% by 2028). Yoram Ettinger pointed out the U.S. gets many benefits for these funds (“Israeli foreign aid is bonanza for U.S.,” My View, April 23). New Mexico gets many benefits as well: Since 1996, about $144 million has come to New Mexico companies.
The Jewish state is surrounded by enemies that seek its destruction: This year, over 100 rockets have been fired by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah into Israel’s civilian areas. These are aimed at undisputed territory, not the “settlements” in the West Bank. Peace might come for the Palestinians if they would come to the bargaining table. They’ve refused to do so for the last 14 years.
Todd Goldblum
Albuquerque
More details, please
I found the article (“Dining on taxpayer’s dime,” April 30) shocking. But not for the reasons he intended. Through the use of sparse facts and innuendo, reporter Daniel J. Chacón presented an image of our governor as a sort of female Jabba the Hut, lording over an extravagant feast for the legislators to ring in the 2023 legislative session. Chacón highlighted the amount of the bill for the evening which, at first blush, seems large. But he doesn’t say all who attended.
We have 36 Senators and 70 Representatives. Add the governor. Add, say, just 10 staff persons for all the Governor’s Office and the Legislature, a conservative number. That would mean the cost of the dinner would have been just under $70/person. Notably, the article did not detail how this governor's expenses for such an event compared to money spent for other, similar events hosted by other state governors present or past. Who knows? The cost of this dinner could be below average.