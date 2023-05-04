I listened to several interviews today about artificial intelligence, including one with Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called Godfather of AI. He resigned from Google after a decade because he sees "grave dangers ahead" and "worries it will cause serious harm." He is not alone. Many of his industry colleagues, including Elon Musk, have signed an open letter calling for AI regulation.

Why did it take until now to raise the alarm? If the potential consequences are as dire as the inventors and entrepreneurs strongly claim, why is Chat GPT already in the public domain? As a capitalist, I believe in a free market but not at the cost of allowing a technology to endanger societies, business and governments. Pull the plug on AI until the appropriate public and private entities understand its potential, both good and bad, and can regulate how AI can be safely used.

David Perez

