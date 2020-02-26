Two fatalities and multiple injuries on St. Francis Drive are truly tragic (“1 dead, 4 hurt in morning crash on St. Francis Drive,” Feb. 21; Santa Fe man, 87, identified as victim of deadly crash,” In brief, Feb. 12).
As a speech and language pathologist who has worked with survivors of head injury, I’ve witnessed firsthand how devastating head trauma can be. People’s lives can be changed in an instant, rendering them unable to walk or use their hands, to work or attend school, to participate in their care, even unable to maintain relationships with those who mean the most to them. The effects may last months, years or an entire lifetime. And when someone else dies in the accident, survivors frequently struggle with even deeper psychological trauma.
Please, everyone slow down and obey the speed limit. Stop when lights turn red. Think about the fact that being a few minutes late is not worth putting your life and the lives of others in jeopardy.
Deborah van Hecke
Santa Fe
Not right
While I am a staunch supporter of “anyone but Trump,” I was disappointed to read that Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber endorsed Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy for the presidency (“Santa Fe mayor backs Bloomberg,” Feb. 20). We do not need another arrogant billionaire who denigrates women and minorities and tries to buy his way into that office. The attacks on him by fellow Democrats were well taken, and Bloomberg’s poor debate performance and his inability to defend the indefensible disqualifies him as a serious candidate.
William Derbyshire, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Honoring our heroes
The Santa Fe Living Treasures Committee would like to express our deepest thanks to those special people and businesses that, over the years, made important contributions so vital to our success. It truly takes a village to accomplish what we did for 35 years. For those of us fortunate to be on the committee, these efforts have proven one of the most gratifying and meaningful in our lives. We have been enriched beyond words.
As Santa Fe Living Treasures’ wonderful run comes to a close (“Group honoring Living Treasures shutting down,” Jan. 28), we know that there are many ways in which the community continues to acknowledge and honor the work of humble individuals, our heroes, that make Santa Fe such a special place to live. Thank you to all.
J.B. Peña
Santa Fe
Can’t be bought
Tired of negative news coming out of Washington, D.C.? Appalled by the huge sums of money being spent on campaigns? Here’s positive bipartisan news. Ten years after the Citizens United v. the Federal Election Commission decision allowed unlimited campaign contributions without transparency, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties heard House Joint Resolution 2 and House Joint Resolution 48 supporting a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. This important step should convince legislators on both sides of the aisle to do what 75 percent of Americans want; return control of government to all people, not just wealthy donors.
Campaign finance reform would allow our elected officials to spend time working for constituents rather than chasing wealthy donors to fund campaigns. Join the effort to overturn Citizens United! Go to NMMOP.org and americanpromise.net.
Debra Helper
member, New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics
American Promise
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.