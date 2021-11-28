During the summer, I was in Lowe’s Garden Center checking out when two men and a shopping cart loaded with chainsaws, etc., simply walked out without paying. I asked the man at the register if he could stop them or call the police. He said the employees were not allowed as so many had come to be harmed by these flagrant thieves. They also were not allowed to call the police.
So fine, I get it. Employees do not need to risk their lives anymore than they already have through this pandemic. Not calling the police seems a bit problematic, but apparently there have been instances of revenge against the stores. OK. I get that as well. Where does that leave me as a customer? Do I want to go back to these stores? Do I want to go inside? I do believe the stance of the stores to do nothing is leading down a slippery road to anarchy.
My friend recently ordered a cup of coffee at Starbucks, and when she pulled up to pay, the woman inside told her she couldn’t get her her order as they had just been robbed at gunpoint. That robbery ended with a police chase and death and injury to the thieves. All the stores being robbed around the country by gangs is threatening the very fabric of society. I call upon the “lawmakers” to pass new laws to protect us. Is there no one in charge? The criminals are laughing all the way to the bank.
Christina Miller
Santa Fe
The best defense
The best way for us in New Mexico and elsewhere to get over the pandemic is to just do it. Remove the mask, stop social distancing, stop getting COVID-19 tests, stop getting the vaccine and stop going to the hospital. If you feel like you have flu-like symptoms, start taking anti-viral medicine and vitamins. The medicine, vitamins and protocol for taking it are available. Treat yourself at home.
Stop the vaccine mandate. Stop the lockdowns. The governor and the hospital CEO are culpable in this regard.
The newspaper and TV media should stop talking about the coronavirus pandemic. They should stop taking money from the persons or organizations who are telling them what to say. The coronavirus pandemic is more a mass psychologically induced disease than a real disease.
James Keele
Santa Fe
Exercising commonsense
We applaud the Legislature for requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination of any visitor to the Roundhouse and for facilitating remote participation in official public business of the legislature. Requiring vaccination is a commonsense COVID-19 preventive measure that protects our communities. Remote participation ensures that all interested parties — including those who choose to remain unvaccinated — can safely access appropriate official public business of the legislature, which strengthens the fairness and responsiveness of our state government.
Shelley Mann-Lev, MPH
president, N.M. Public Health Association
Anna Rondon
co-president elect, N.M. Public Health Association,
director of the New Mexico Social Justice & Equity Initiative
Nai Walter, BSPH, MPH (c)
co-president elect, N.M. Public Health Association
Leah Sanchez, MPH
executive director, N.M. Public Health Association
