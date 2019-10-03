Bleak news has come from the administration in Washington, D.C., that a maximum of 18,000 refugees will enter the U.S. in the coming year. Starting in 2001, while a pastor in Harrisburg, Pa., I participated in the resettlement of more than 100 Sudanese young men whose flight from civil war left them in refugee camps in places like Kakuma, Kenya, where I had visited in 1995.
Our State Department, working with the United Nations and agencies like Church World Service, Lutheran Social Services and Catholic Charities, had arranged for 3,800 Sudanese to resettle in the U.S., leading to an outpouring of unusual kindness from faith groups that included clothing, food, apartments, bikes, emotional and spiritual support, and even driving lessons. These remarkable “Lost Boys,” as they were called, found jobs (including driving forklifts) and, single or married, became a positive presence in their communities — not without some ups and downs, of course.
These webs of unusual kindness need to be remembered at a time when some of our leaders would effectively dismantle our resettlement programs, denying hope to desperate men, women and children who cry out for help as did the Lost Boys of another generation.
Rev. Jim Brown
retired Presbyterian minister
Santa Fe
Weekend shopping
It’s flea market time again inside the Santa Fe Woman’s Club clubhouse at 1616 Old Pecos Trail. The fun and bargain shopping begins at 8 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Repeat shoppers often show up before the doors open. They know the treasures are going to be snatched up quickly. There will be a little bit of everything, from baby clothes to jewelry to dishes to furniture to artwork and, of course, gently worn clothing of all kinds.
Purchases help fund much-needed scholarships for women attending Santa Fe Community College. Ask anyone who has attended this annual event in the past dozen years, and they will no doubt tell you they had a lot of fun and found a lot of great bargains. For more information, call 505-983-9455.
Celiane Dunetz
volunteer, Woman’s Club
Santa Fe
Flourish and thrive
Speaking as an unapologetic Christian and an unapologetic young person who works with youth at the United Church of Santa Fe, I implore that we halt unclean emissions in our state. Something needs to be done, and it needed to be done yesterday.
While I am aware of and have studied the science of methane’s effects on air quality, this call I make comes from a spiritual place. Made in God’s likeness — a God who loves creation and declared it all inherently good — we are called to actively love creation. This is a love where we acknowledge the inherent living goodness in all beings and natural processes by acting to ensure that all creation can flourish and thrive. By supporting rules to cut methane and carbon emissions, we act to ensure that all who live now and future generations are able to breathe clean air.
Emily Syal
pastoral resident
Youth and Environmental Ministries
United Church of Santa Fe
Lifetime of judges
President Donald Trump’s legacy may best be defined by his appointments to the lower federal courts. Appointments to the federal courts are for life. The Supreme Court hears about 1 percent of all cases submitted. Thus, the circuit courts may be the final word on most cases involving civil rights, the environment, federal regulations and federal crimes.
In his first 2½ years, Trump has won approval for 43 judges, more than any of his predecessors in the same amount of time. This amounts to 25 percent of all circuit court judges and 15 percent of all District Court judges. Seventy percent of his appointments are white men. Not one is African American or Latin. His appointments are far younger than those of his predecessors and can therefore be expected to serve 30 to 40 years. Politically and ideologically, Trump’s appointments are more conservative than most sitting members of the federal courts. It is a legacy that will live for decades after Trump is no longer president.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe