Can we not encourage people to practice slack lining in our city’s parks ("No slacking off on the slackline," Nov. 5). This practice effectively girdles the tree where the “slack” line encircles it, and which isn’t slack at all with a human body pressing it into the bark of the tree. Slack-line enthusiasts already have wiped out a pair of trees at the Rose Park, and I believe there is now a sign posted informing these people that slack lining is not allowed there. Let’s take this proscription citywide please. Slack lining kills trees, period.
David Franke
Santa Fe
Too bad
There is little hope for a robust Mexican wolf population in the U.S. as long as the Fish and Wildlife Service continues to allow grazing of livestock in national forests, wilderness and other public lands ("Changes proposed to Mexican gray wolf management," Oct. 29). No matter how many compromises are made to this industry, it will always bellyache about wolves, coyotes, beavers and many other native wildlife. For decades, the wolf program has languished because of this environmentally backward and destructive industry, which has had continual taxpayer handouts.
As millions of livestock were introduced in the 1850s and 1860s, livestock relentlessly displaced native wildlife, soil, grasses and poisoned water supplies — and this land has never recovered. As climate change worsens, wildlife and wild lands are struggling. It is time to rid public lands of this scourge. Give our native animals a chance. Ranchers: If you can’t graze on private land, too bad.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Supporting women
The retired professor and other like-minded men concerned about the Texas law on abortion ("Pro-women, pro-life," Letters to the Editor, Nov. 4) can do some things to really help women. Quit pressuring women into uncommitted sex and abortions. Know that birth control methods may fail. Be prepared to share the responsibility if that happens or forgo the sex. Don’t use women for sexual gratification because you are not interested in a relationship that would require give and take and a real regard for the other person. I think these men need to face the fact that many believe abortion is the brutal killing of a real, living, human being. Assure women that with your help and ours they are strong enough to get through an unplanned pregnancy.
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
All of us
We recently took a trip down the West Coast from Seattle to San Diego, stopping in several cities along the way. The impact of homelessness is apparent. A couple of the cities have a major problem in their city centers. As a result, long-term residents are moving out, tourists avoid the areas and business are facing a major decision — stay or leave. In other cities the problem is not that far along, but you can see the trend.
No mayor, no governor wants to let this happen, I think they just don’t know what to do about it. I doubt anyone does. I do believe it is time to start a real discussion on the issue. Santa Fe is not in that boat — yet. My concern is that yet could be the right word. I don’t think we can expect government alone to fix this. It is a social problem, and I think the answer will require all of us.
James Pierce
Santa Fe
WIPP dangers
In response to the letter by John Tauxe ("New Mexico should be proud of WIPP facility," Nov. 4), the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant expansion poses three major concerns for me as a resident living along U.S. Highway 285. First, the expansion more than doubles plant capacity. Second, the plutonium proposed to be stored will have been converted into a more dangerous form of plutonium than currently stored. Third, the radioactive materials will be transported across 12 states from New Mexico to South Carolina and back again. A release of radioactive plutonium particles could decimate properties for almost half a million years and pose enormous health risks to current and future generations as particles enter human and animal bodies and lungs. I believe this expansion violates federal law and federal agreements made with the State of New Mexico to protect its citizens. This expansion no longer affects only New Mexicans but communities, schools, farms and ranches, hospitals and more located along the 3,300 mile route. I urge the governor to deny further permits that allow the US. Department of Energy to expand WIPP.
Cristine Marchand
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.