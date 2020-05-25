Walking and bicycling around Santa Fe these days, I have noticed that various medical gloves and masks are giving the miniature plastic liquor bottles a serious run for their money.
Maggie Odell
Santa Fe
Here’s to humor
Wiley Miller’s contribution in the May 20 paper, (“Concession at the Prudent Gulch Bridge,” Non Sequitur), was the best commentary on those clamoring to open the country too early that I have seen so far. Miller’s insight into the woes of the day, and his ability to comment on them without rancor, are nothing short of brilliant. Thanks to The New Mexican for carrying his daily cartoon. His humor brings a smile in both “normal” and challenged times.
Phillip T. Kehoe
Santa Fe
A bad bargain
President Donald Trump and his minions have made a Faustian bargain, exchanging their souls and dignity for power. Sad for them, sad for our country, sad for the world.
Gabrilla Hoeglund
Santa Fe
Proper equipment
The pats on the back for all the medical first responders are all worn out. What they most likely would be grateful for is having the equipment needed to perform their jobs safely. They should not have to use a face mask three or four times or the same gown for a week. Having the proper protection would make going to work less stressful. If you think there is no stress involved in being a paramedic, nurse, police officer or firefighter, think again. These people take care of others around the clock. Is it to much too ask that they are properly equipped? Let’s make sure they are taken care of — not taken for granted.
Mike Lopez
Santa Fe
Hand ’em out
It’s nearly impossible to find stores that carry protective facial masks. Maybe residents would be more agreeable to wearing them if they were easier to obtain. Why can’t the city provide masks at central stores and locations, and give them out to people free of charge?
Some of the masks, especially for children, could be cute and colorful so kids would actually find them fun to wear. To facilitate fair distribution, “free mask” coupons might be required. Coupons could be mailed to residents. Coupons could be included in newspapers, store ads, etc. In the grand scheme of things, this procedure wouldn’t be a great expense, but it might be a great help.
Nancy Riggs
Santa Fe
Messy, but still the best
Thanks to David King for his articulate warning of the dangers to our democracy posed by the actions of the Trump administration (“American democracy is in danger,” My View, May 17). Yes, democracy is messy and inefficient in its striving to create a better world. I believe it was Winston Churchill who said democracy is the worst imaginable form of government, except for everything else that’s ever been tried. After World War I, the victors, including the United States, imposed impossible reparation obligations on Germany, which may have been justified in theory but which led to the rise of the Nazi party. After World War II, we used our influence not to punish but to establish democratic governments in Germany and Japan, with much better results.
George J. McLaughlin
Santa Fe
A tough job
I just completed the city survey requesting our input on how to deal with Santa Fe’s budget deficit. It was very hard to rank city services in the order of their importance. This task magnified my appreciation for our elected officials and their staff who must make these determinations. Please take the survey, and then be patient with what unfolds. We can’t have it all during these times. My thanks to our hardworking leaders who have a tougher job than they probably signed on for.
Elaine Sullivan
Santa Fe
Weigh in on budget
If you enjoy using Santa Fe’s parks and trails and seeing street medians that are healthy and maintained, please take the city’s budget survey and prioritize the Parks & Recreation Department. Medians, parks and trails may not seem as though they should rank high on our hierarchy of needs when faced with a $100 million budget shortfall, but they add to the quality of life in all American cities, including ours. When medians are weedy, our city looks unkempt to our visitors who contribute so greatly to our gross receipts tax revenue. Santa Fe’s 453 street medians are maintained by a reduced crew of eight workers. They require enhanced attention because the city does not use chemical herbicides. A clean streetscape shows city pride and priorities. When trails and parks are not maintained, safety, litter and fire issues arise quickly. Parks and trails are vital to the mental, physical and emotional well-being of our community. Please make your voice heard now and make parks and recreation a priority. The first survey closed May 23. Watch for more at the city’s website, santafenm.gov.
Ruth Hamilton
Chairwoman
Special Weeds Action Team
Santa Fe
Wrong focus
My husband and I have been registered voters living at the same Santa Fe address for 15 years, and we usually vote by absentee ballot. For the upcoming primary, we applied online for absentee ballots. On May 10, I went online to check the status of our applications on the Secretary of State’s voter registration portal and discovered both our registrations had disappeared from the voter rolls. After repeated phone calls to the County Clerk’s office, leaving messages, being referred to various staff in different departments, we finally reached a polite and efficient woman in the Bureau of Elections who located our information but had no idea why it had not been available on the voter registration portal or visible to anyone else in the clerk’s office.
So I read with interest the story on the front page of the paper (Republicans step up effort to patrol voting, Tuesday, May 19) It seems the GOP is worried about “rampant voter fraud,” a catch-all term meaning any votes not cast for Republicans. I would like to suggest to these vote fraud vigilantes that they — as well as the rest of us — should be more concerned about eligible voters being turned away because of clerical mistakes, misspellings, computer glitches and of course techniques designed to prevent people from exercising their Constitutional right to vote.
Judi Hendricks
Santa Fe
Wave of disaster
In the 1918 flu pandemic, 3 million to 5 million people died in the “first wave.” But people got tired of following safety rules to halt the pandemic and reopened their countries. It was a disaster. The “second wave” killed 30 to 50 million people. Recently, in Missouri, two people reopened their hair salon to get back to “normal.” A week later they tested positive for COVID-19 (they were asymptomatic) and ended up giving the virus to 140 customers. “Back to normal” is a death sentence for thousands more.
Don Eaton
Santa Fe
