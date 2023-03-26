At the end of a legislative session it can be difficult to clearly see what were the successes that will help New Mexico move forward. One that has been under-reported on is Senate Bill 425 that cleared the Senate and House by wide majorities. The County Detention Facility Treatment Programs bill helps fill a gap in care by providing Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for addiction to people in correctional settings. I implore the governor to sign it.

Providing medications for addiction treatment (sometimes called medication-assisted therapy) reduces the risk of overdose, death, and infections like hepatitis C and HIV. Medical experts have broadly recommend that offering these medicines are the standard of care for people with addiction, and yet they remain underutilized across the country. Providing these medications to people in correctional settings can also reduce crime — which likely contributes to why the Bureau of Prisons supports doing so.As a physician who has spent much of my 17-plus years in New Mexico taking care of people with substance use disorders, I am relieved this bill passed the Legislature.

Dr. Eileen Barrett