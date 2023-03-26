At the end of a legislative session it can be difficult to clearly see what were the successes that will help New Mexico move forward. One that has been under-reported on is Senate Bill 425 that cleared the Senate and House by wide majorities. The County Detention Facility Treatment Programs bill helps fill a gap in care by providing Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for addiction to people in correctional settings. I implore the governor to sign it.
Providing medications for addiction treatment (sometimes called medication-assisted therapy) reduces the risk of overdose, death, and infections like hepatitis C and HIV. Medical experts have broadly recommend that offering these medicines are the standard of care for people with addiction, and yet they remain underutilized across the country. Providing these medications to people in correctional settings can also reduce crime — which likely contributes to why the Bureau of Prisons supports doing so.As a physician who has spent much of my 17-plus years in New Mexico taking care of people with substance use disorders, I am relieved this bill passed the Legislature.
Dr. Eileen Barrett
Albuquerque
Make children safer
Immigrant children are reported to be working long hours in unsafe conditions. Do we care?
The leading cause of death in children is gun violence. Several generations of students are living with trauma and anxiety, either because they’ve experienced school shootings or they are subjected to training in “Run. Hide. Fight.”
Our children are our future. The National Rifle Association funds politicians who do not care when students are killed in schools and homes. We must focus on gun violence as a Public Health Issue, a declaration which occurs when the “general population” is at risk. Our children are suffering trauma that will be with them the rest of their lives, much like our military veterans. The cost to cure PTSD is high. Why not prevent the harm through better laws and stricter regulations?
Where is care? Where is safe?
Violet Cauthon
Las Cruces
Loans aren't lacking
A letter from Andrew Duke, executive director of the Virginia-based Online Lenders Alliance (OLA), bemoaned the loss of high-cost loans in New Mexico. This is not surprising, since OLA represents lenders that charge very high interest rates ("Lacking loans," Letters to the Editor, March 12). Not all lenders agree with Duke: responsible online lenders have formed their own association, the American Fintech Council, whose members support laws like New Mexico’s capping interest rates at 36%.
The “researcher” who Duke said was unable to get a small loan from a bank happens to be president of the libertarian Southwest Public Policy Institute, which opposed the 36% rate cap. As the Pew Charitable Trusts has explained, banks generally require borrowers to be a customer for a minimum period of time before taking out a loan. Contrary to Duke’s claims, affordable small loans are widely available in New Mexico, from responsible lenders, a growing number of banks, and credit unions.
Kristina Fisher
Associate Director, Think New Mexico
Santa Fe
Cultivated meat progress
I was happy to learn the Food and Drug Administration has approved a second cultivated-meat product, chicken from a company called GOOD Meat. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. It’s better for the environment, public health and animals. Now, these FDA-approved products just need to get the go-ahead from the Department of Agriculture.
Despite these historic milestones, increased federal funding for cellular-agriculture research is needed to help cultivated meat achieve price parity with slaughtered meat. This will be crucial to the nascent industry’s success. Legislators who want to reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions, pandemic risk, and the suffering we inflict on animals should support this effort.