The idea described in the editorial (“When it snows, it’s time to clear the sidewalks,” Our View, Jan. 4) that sidewalks are considered transportation corridors in a Michigan community is how Santa Fe could also look at its pedestrian passageways, as crucial to the economy and health of the community. In my community of Tierra Contenta, many sidewalks are cluttered with parked vehicles, overgrown bushes and weeds, basketball nets, trash bins, as well as snow and ice after a storm. I walk regularly and see a diversity of residents also out walking, including families with strollers and young children on riding toys and older people using canes or even a wheelchair.
The largest problem with the sidewalks is the underlying construction oriented toward the driveways that the sidewalk passes. Many sidewalks dip sideways when crossing a driveway. That means children on bicycles or scooters, in strollers and cane users are all made to proceed at a possibly dangerous angle to cross. I find it so uncomfortable that I walk in the street. The safety and convenience of pedestrians need to be the primary drivers of sidewalk design, and much more could be done to educate homeowners on their responsibilities to keep the sidewalks clear. The sidewalks in Tierra Contenta are indeed transportation highways to parks, a library, schools, bus stops and daily walks for people who enjoy the benefits of walking outdoors. But the sidewalks are often not easily negotiated, which reduces the number of people willing or able to use them.
Susan Steffy
Santa Fe
Gracias, Game and Fish
New Mexico has a rich hunting and angling heritage that connects community members to nature and the outdoors. For generations, Hispanic families have relied on wildlife as a sustainable source of food, and hunting and angling are cultural traditions that fortify our relationship with the land. We express our gratitude to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for publishing the Hunting Rules and Information Booklet in Spanish, allowing for increased participation in hunting and fishing and accommodating Spanish-speaking New Mexicans to continue to practice a centuries-old tradition that puts food on the table.
As the state with the highest per capita population of Hispanic residents and with the greatest percentage of Spanish speakers, translating the official rules and regulations booklet prioritizes equity, fairness and inclusivity. It also levels the playing field for community members who are interested in applying for big-game draw hunts, while helping to mitigate misinterpretation of the rules on and off the field. Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting and the Outdoors (HECHO) is proud to have participated in the review process and will continue to work with the Department of Game and Fish to ensure comprehensive Spanish translations of all rules publications.
Max O. Trujillo
senior field coordinator, HECHO
Las Vegas, N.M.
Green for prosperity
New Mexico Green is New Mexico Prosperous. Ask your representatives to support the New Mexico Green Amendment — it’s the best way to protect our beautiful natural resources and our most vulnerable populations, while ensuring the ongoing prosperity of the New Mexican people.
Similarly, do not support the latest scam of the oil and gas industry, blue hydrogen. We don’t need any more ties to this dangerous industry. Let’s move on with wind and solar. It’s what the people want. Invest in a fair transition to clean energy now. To quote our congresswoman, Teresa Leger Fernández: “Ahora es cuando!” We have no time to waste.
Pamela Rogers
leadership team, Indivisible SOS
Santa Fe
Mask failure
Evidently, Trader Joe’s does not require masks — only recommends them and will offer a mask to a nonmasked customer. Employees will not confront nor refuse service. I spoke to a manager after checking out to bring to his attention that I, as many seniors do, shop on Wednesday mornings. I also pointed out to him the number of seniors in the store. I suggested that perhaps the store have a more visible and explicit “masks required” notice at the front door. He took affront at my suggestions and responded by telling me, “You don’t tell me how to run my store.” I pointed out everyone shopping, with the exception of one person, was masked. And the person without a mask was actually smiling. All it takes is one person to spread the virus, and our numbers are already up.
Audrey Martinez
Santa Fe
