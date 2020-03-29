We love our Santa Fe restaurants. Let us keep them healthy while we keep ourselves healthy. Buy a gift card from your favorite restaurant. They need our support, as many workers may lose jobs.
Susan Ann Thornton
Santa Fe
Be very afraid
Delusional disorder is a type of serious mental illness, called a psychosis, in which a person can’t tell what is real from what is imagined. The main feature of this disorder is the presence of delusions that are unshakable beliefs in something that is simply untrue. Consider the following, verbatim statements from a clueless leader:
“I’m the least racist person in the world.”
“I’m an incredibly stable genius.”
“I alone can fix it.”
“I know more about ISIS than the generals.”
“I have tremendous respect for women.”
“I know more about trade than anyone.”
And what did Trump say concerning the coronavirus? “Very much under control.” “It’s going to disappear. One day … it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” “I’m not concerned at all.” “I like this stuff. I really get it. … Maybe I have a natural ability.” “It’s incredible. But it’s something that we have tremendous control over.”
The only thing more frightening than knowing each of those obvious untruths (and countless others) were spoken by the president of the United States, is knowing also that he believes them to be true. Be very afraid.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Use bamboo
Did you know that in the United States there are more than 100 million plastic utensils used every day, and each one of them can take up to 1,000 years to decompose? That’s crazy!
Try using bamboo utensils, which only take three months to decompose, or reusable utensils. Having to wash more dishes is definitely better than destroying our world. There are so many ways to help, so let’s save the world one plastic utensil at a time, before it’s too late.
Aviela Rios
eighth grader
Academy of Technology and the Classics
Santa Fe
Shame on tea party
Shame on the New Mexico Tea Party for suing our governor (“Tea party president sues governor over coronavirus lockdown,” March 26)! I am proud of our governor. She has shown from the very start of this pandemic that she is for the people of New Mexico. I support her and the actions she has taken to help us all.
Valerie Bodei
Santa Fe
Fight for women’s rights
The end of Women’s History Month and Equal Pay Day on Tuesday is an opportunity to reflect on how the coronavirus affects women in untold ways. Women comprise the majority of health and social care workers, so they are on the front lines in confronting the virus. Mass school closings significantly affect women because they make up 77 percent of teachers and because mothers head 84 percent of single-parent households.
As they juggle schedules for caregiving responsibilities, women frequently have to patch together several part-time jobs. Women already make up the ranks of the lowest-paying jobs — 70 percent of tipped restaurant workers are women. Many also work as cleaners, a benign-sounding job now made hazardous with higher risk of exposure. In short, many women have few or no resources to weather any crisis, especially the drastic loss of income from the coronavirus.
In time, this crisis will end, but the need for paid sick leave, equal pay policies, access to affordable and quality child care, job training and closing the employment opportunity gap will continue. Future planning, funding and legislation should and must address these issues.
Celia Baldwin
Santa Fe
