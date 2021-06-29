The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association is claiming that, “Industry-led efforts to reduce emissions are working … and made significant strides” during the Trump years (“Renewed methane rules to impact N.M.,” June 26). As a scientist, I reviewed publications about two methane emissions in the Permian Basin. The first, 2018-19 satellite results, revealed the basin to have the “largest methane flux ever reported from a U.S. oil/gas-producing region.” The second was 2019 airborne data, which posited “emissions from pipeline leaks, unlit flares, and well control loss could increase the EPA methane [oil/gas] emissions by as much as 60 percent.” Given these findings, I ask the association to verify its claim that U.S. methane emissions were reduced in the last 4½ years independent of COVID-19.
George Jiracek
former professor, geophysics
University of New Mexico
Santa Fe
A fine beginning
To Emma Meyers, “I greet you at the beginning of a great career.” I have borrowed the quote from Emerson to Whitman upon the publication of Leaves of Grass because I feel it is singularly appropriate for this situation. Emma Myers will be a great woman.
My name is Georgellen Burnett, and I am a feminist and women’s historian. I rarely purchase or read the newspaper, but, through a happy accident, I purchased a Friday edition of The Santa Fe New Mexican and found therein a brilliant and powerful essay on attempts by legislators to enshrine discrimination against women as feminism (“Proposed protection for women’s sports is far from feminism,” June 25). Myers already has learned the key tenant of feminism: that discrimination against one is discrimination against all. Women do not need to be protected. We need power: power over our lives, our bodies, our place in society and, most especially, power over money. I have spent 40 years talking to women about feminism and have yet to talk to an adult who is as clear-minded and knowledgeable as this writer.
Georgellen Burnett
Santa Fe
Missed chance
The paper missed a great headline opportunity now that recreational cannabis is legal. I’m disappointed. I was hoping to see, “Smoke ’em if you got ’em.”
Geary Radcliff
Santa Fe
Appreciate the beauty
There is so much to love about Santa Fe, and it saddens me that it seems like we’re stuck in a loop of negativity perpetrated by just a few, as evidenced by the recent lawsuit against the city from Union Protectíva de Santa Fé. It’s not just that the lawsuit is frivolous and will take up city resources. The constant clamoring to see who can pick on the mayor is exhausting. We are just starting to open up after COVID-19 — which our state and local officials handled incredibly well — and our city just budgeted millions in investments in parks, housing and more. Take a look around you, Santa Fe, and count yourself lucky to live here, among such beauty and such incredible people, even when you may not see eye to eye.
Kim Perry
Santa Fe
Heed the warning
In a commentary (“Scholars warn democracy at risk,” June 2) Greg Sargent of the Washington Post warns us how democracy is at risk. As concerned U.S. citizens and residents of Santa Fe, we urge those who care about preserving our democracy to get behind the movement to protect voting rights for all and negate the efforts by state legislatures to restrict these rights, particularly of minority voters. If this means eliminating or modifying the filibuster, so be it.
Our democracy is at stake.
Our call to action is: Write to your elected officials to get Congress to pass the For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act; both aim to overturn regulations that make it difficult to vote, especially for people of color.
Sandy Vermillion
and nine concerned citizens
Santa Fe
