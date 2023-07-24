In response to the article ("Short-term rental group challenges ordinance," July 19): This group contends that the Santa Fe county ordinance violates the rights of property owners and is an example of “government overreach.” The article lists a handful of property owners, including “several Texas-based” residents. As a longtime Santa Fe resident and homeowner on the "historic eastside," I have seen a significant increase in out-of-state plates racing up and down our road, with little regard for the residents, the speed limit or the dust they kick up. These short-term renters come to enjoy the bounties of Santa Fe and surrounds. For the most part I find that they are not informed about the neighborhood, speed limits, littering, trail etiquette, etc.

There are rules for all of us; I cannot replace an aged and damaged back door without historical board approval and cannot get solar panels because "it might violate someone’s view." Yet these landlords don’t want to be subjected to a “behemoth” set of complicated laws,” and, as the lawsuit alleges, “egregious and unlawful ways that are the definition of tyrannical government overreach?” Where have we heard this rhetoric before? I am sorry, but if you want to make money from short-term rentals, pay the price. And please inform your tenants about the importance of being respectful to fulltime residents and the surrounding environs.

Deborah Harris

