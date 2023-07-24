In response to the article ("Short-term rental group challenges ordinance," July 19): This group contends that the Santa Fe county ordinance violates the rights of property owners and is an example of “government overreach.” The article lists a handful of property owners, including “several Texas-based” residents. As a longtime Santa Fe resident and homeowner on the "historic eastside," I have seen a significant increase in out-of-state plates racing up and down our road, with little regard for the residents, the speed limit or the dust they kick up. These short-term renters come to enjoy the bounties of Santa Fe and surrounds. For the most part I find that they are not informed about the neighborhood, speed limits, littering, trail etiquette, etc.
There are rules for all of us; I cannot replace an aged and damaged back door without historical board approval and cannot get solar panels because "it might violate someone’s view." Yet these landlords don’t want to be subjected to a “behemoth” set of complicated laws,” and, as the lawsuit alleges, “egregious and unlawful ways that are the definition of tyrannical government overreach?” Where have we heard this rhetoric before? I am sorry, but if you want to make money from short-term rentals, pay the price. And please inform your tenants about the importance of being respectful to fulltime residents and the surrounding environs.
Deborah Harris
Santa Fe
Mourning a loss
Eric Witt's passing is a great loss. Not only to the city of Santa Fe where he almost single-handedly created our thriving movie industry. But especially to those who knew him. He was one terrific guy. Not only was he interesting and smart but Eric had that elusive gift of a sense of humor. The lunches we had were memorable and the laughs we had, Eric, still reside with me!
Ron Bloomberg
Santa Fe
Charge the fakes
Michigan's Attorney General has brought conspiracy and forgery charges against those who falsely claimed to be that state's rightful electors pledged to vote for Trump. When will New Mexico's Attorney General bring similar charges against those New Mexicans who committed the same crime? The least that must be done is to provide a clear and convincing explanation of why our state is doing nothing. The citizens of New Mexico and of the entire country deserve nothing less. Do not let the people forget the corruption the New Mexican Republican Party.
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Bar insurrectionists
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States specifically states that any person who has taken, as an officeholder, an oath to support the Constitution, and has subsequently engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution, “or given aid and comfort to the enemies thereof,” shall not hold any office under federal or state governance. The section itself is over 100 words, and bears reading by any citizen. It seems impossible that Congress or the federal government will take steps to enforce this clause in the Constitution, because it it so politically fraught, adversely affecting too many sitting members of Congress. Therefore enforcement is up to the states. I urge our governor and secretary of state to move legally to bar Donald Trump and those who have supported the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, from any New Mexico ballot.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Keep the boxes
Due to an editing error, baseball box scores ran for three consecutive days. Heads will roll.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Support the shelter
I love animals. I am an active volunteer and I donate money to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. Do you love animals? Consider volunteering and donating money, too. I wonder if individuals who are criticizing the shelter and disseminate inaccurate information have ever toured the shelter and really understand the shelter environment. The staff and volunteers are dedicated to the welfare of the shelter animals, but a shelter is not dogie daycare, but a very stressful, prison-like space. They animals are loved, fed, sheltered, walked and given enrichment to try and make their shelter lives more tolerable.
However, the animals all are stressed due to a strange environment, new people, confined living space, lots of noises, smells, and activity. Some come in sick, physically injured, or emotionally traumatized. That compounds their suffering. They all need loving "forever homes." When you stop donating money or stop volunteering at the shelter, you truly hurt these animals. Please demonstrate your love for relinquished and abandoned animals and volunteer and donate to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Thank you to shelter staff, volunteers, adopters, foster families, and those who donate.
Mary Cogen
Santa Fe
A wise tax
I strongly support the proposed 3% transfer tax on million-dollar-plus homes. This is an excellent investment for everyone in Santa Fe: the homeless, middle-income families, employers and our neighborhoods. I was raised in a housing-unstable family. My brother dropped out of high school and ended up in jail. He was homeless for the rest of his life. Other relatives stayed with my family due to homelessness.
My spouse and I purchased our first home in Los Angeles using a seller-financing opportunity, even though we had poor credit and no down payment. We moved to Santa Fe in 2013 and purchased our home here in 2018. Our family business, Quezada Jacobs Family Agency, teaches seminars for the Santa Fe Affordable Housing Trust and Homewise’s first-time homebuyer’s classes. My experience is a testament to the blessing of owning a home and the importance of paying it forward. Every Santa Fean deserves access to stable housing.
Ned Jacobs
Santa Fe
Insensitive
What an abhorrent mistake by the editors to publish a front page photo of smiles, festivity, and a replica of a bomb that murdered scores of innocent civilians ("The Hill Is Hot Again," July 21). I will watch Oppenheimer, but I can’t abide such an insensitive decision.
Said Assali
Santa Fe
Please ignore
To all news editors: Please relegate all coverage of Trump's indictments and rallies and announcements, threats and attacks, to small items tucked way inside the hard news section — and without photos. This narcissist criminal dictator wanna-be grows more dangerous and insidious given the spotlight — the fourth estate that he disparages only gives him more power through exposure. He feeds and fattens on celebrity.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
No action on noise
I emailed members of the city governing body and Police Chief Paul Joye on July 10, 2023, regarding the health impacts of excessively loud vehicle mufflers. Chief Joye was out until July 17, but as of Monday, I still had not heard from him. I got two responses out of the remaining eight elected officials. The no-replies speak for themselves. The actual replies were both less than action-oriented. They basically said, “We got this covered.”
The fact is that these officials have said this for more than 24 months. Meanwhile, every night from about 5 p.m. until 4 a.m., illegal, loud and no-muffler vehicles including motor cycles and boom boxes run the streets. It starts up again the next morning at 5 a.m. Looks like we have a new Santa Fe category called “The no. 1 city to visit to be exposed to public health impacts”.