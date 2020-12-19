Thank you for your lead editorial (“Robust local food systems will strengthen N.M.,” Our View, Dec. 13) about the countless economic, nutritional and cultural benefits of a local food system. New Mexico is blessed with many fine farm and food communities. The single most immediate and effective way to help them grow and to benefit from them is to buy food produced by our local farmers. How? Shop regularly at local farmers markets or buy local food through community supported agriculture (CSA) programs or other local food subscription services. The New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association is a good source of information about these venues: farmersmarketsnm.org. So is Edible New Mexico magazine: tinyurl.com/y6v2k95f.
Pam Walker
board member
Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute
Santa Fe
Internet push necessary
I would like to second the motion put forward in the letter from Julio Blanco (“Lives at risk,” Letters to the Editor, Dec. 11) concerning the lack of a push to solve the lack of semirural internet connections of any useful 21st-century speed. In addition to the semirural areas, the majority of New Mexico’s rural areas need the same attention. We have read about the Legislature wishing to meet remotely and numerous complaints of too-slow connections and little to no access for constituents. Seems that none of the complaining elected representatives has offered a solution to fix the problem.
Where is the push to firmly encourage or require the telephone, cable and electricity providers to extend access for fiber cable on the existing right of ways? Public-private partnerships have been done before. It just seems like none of these companies move forward without serious prodding.
Harvey Morgan II
Santa Fe
Stick with us
It’s hard enough for a restaurant to make it in normal times. Pivoting to the constant disruptions caused by the pandemic is enough to cause any owner to despair. I don’t blame any restaurateur who has chosen to sit this one out. I also completely support our governor, who is doing more to keep us safe than the vast majority of her contemporaries. At izanami and Ten Thousand Waves, even without profit, we feel an obligation to our guests to do whatever we can to maintain a modicum of normalcy and to ameliorate the pain of this challenging time. We also feel an obligation to the 85 employees still getting by with the employment we can provide them.
We’ve built a beautiful covered outdoor pavilion, heated by radiant gas burners and fire pits, and are welcoming diners seven nights a week with hot food, hot sake, cook-it-yourself hot pots and good cheer. We also have some of the best takeout and delivery in town. Please support us and the many fine Santa Fe restaurants who are still here for you — Joseph’s, La Boca, Arroyo Vino, Zacatlán, Terra, Fiesta Oaxaca and many others. Your support will make it more likely we’ll still be here when this is all over.
Duke Klauck
izanami
Santa Fe
Join our neighbors
New Mexico must ban trapping on public lands — it’s indiscriminate (nontargeted animals are often victims, including endangered species), it’s cruel (trapped animals suffer dehydration, starvation, broken bones, predation and self-amputation), they are a drain on wildlife (native species help keep ecosystems in balance, and trappers can kill as many furbearers as they want). Finally, trapping is a public safety hazard, to both companion animals and humans (every year dogs are caught in traps, resulting in amputation and even death). Other states, including our neighbors, Arizona and Colorado, banned these traps over 20 years ago, and it’s time that New Mexico do the same.
Robin Jones
Lamy
We know why
A “shocking” revelation was provided to us by the recent letter (“Find the answers,” Letters to the Editor, Dec. 12). The author informed us that the residents in ZIP code 87507 have a dramatically higher level of COVID-19 cases than the surrounding areas. He further suggests that in order to mitigate the spread, local authorities should “communicate to residents and businesses to take preventive measures, call for shutdowns and urge people to self-quarantine.”
Residents of ZIP code 87507 comprise the poorest segment of the Santa Fe population. This segment is characterized by higher levels of poverty, less access to quality health care and substandard housing. This is where your housekeeper, gardener, landscaper, grocery store clerk, nursing home worker, roofer, restaurant cook and waitress could be living. Many of these residents work in “essential” occupations that do not provide paid sick leave. If you look at the New Mexico map showing virus cases by county, three of the five counties with a higher number of cases (Sandoval, McKinley and San Juan) have high concentrations of Native Americans with similar characteristics as those in 87507. This is not a coincidence.
I suggest to you that we have “known the answers” for a long time. As a country, we have been unwilling to do anything about it. This horrible pandemic has simply amplified our shortcomings.
Joe Padilla
Santa Fe
Stop the air
In reference to “The country needs more Gabriel Sterlings” (Our View, Dec. 3), I would like to make two points: First, I wish more people would remember Edmund Burke’s famous quotation: “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” When Joe McCarthy was attacking democracy in the 1950s (very similar to President Donald Trump for the last four years), it took Joseph Welch to stand up to him and expose him for the lying coward he was. I wish senior Republicans would find the moral backbone that Gabriel Sterling has, and do the same to the current lying coward.
Second: The media must stop feeding the flames. Trump is irrelevant now (except to the state authorities in New York, which will keep him busy for at least the next four years). In 2016, Les Moonves (then head of CBS) was asked about Trump; he is reported to have responded: “Great for ratings; bad for the country.” Yet all the networks have continued to give air time to him and his totally discredited rants. The media must take responsibility for stopping this — just because his idiotic outbursts continue to give them ratings, that doesn’t make it right. McCarthy “went away” when the media acted responsibly. Basic science tells us that fire needs air to continue to burn — stop the air now.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
