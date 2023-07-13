I am in total agreement with the recent letter stating local residents need not tolerate trash and refuse left on Bureau of Land Management areas by recreational shooters (“Say yes to a shooting range for Santa Fe,” Letters to the Editor, July 8). However, it is not the responsibility of the agency to “build a shooting range where the public can shoot in a controlled environment” and “staff” it by “range officers.” This is a function best served by a private entity.

The BLM is a chronically underfunded and undermanned agency with a very broad mission that often pits competing interests against each other. It is required by law to develop land use plans and complete environmental assessments of proposed activities, all of which includes extensive public input. Setting aside land for certain public purposes may be appropriate to address in a management plan, but proposals that would create excessive environmental problems, costs, staffing issues and liability would face a difficult prospect.

Linda Rundell

