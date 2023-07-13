I am in total agreement with the recent letter stating local residents need not tolerate trash and refuse left on Bureau of Land Management areas by recreational shooters (“Say yes to a shooting range for Santa Fe,” Letters to the Editor, July 8). However, it is not the responsibility of the agency to “build a shooting range where the public can shoot in a controlled environment” and “staff” it by “range officers.” This is a function best served by a private entity.
The BLM is a chronically underfunded and undermanned agency with a very broad mission that often pits competing interests against each other. It is required by law to develop land use plans and complete environmental assessments of proposed activities, all of which includes extensive public input. Setting aside land for certain public purposes may be appropriate to address in a management plan, but proposals that would create excessive environmental problems, costs, staffing issues and liability would face a difficult prospect.
Linda Rundell
former state director
Bureau of Land Management
Santa Fe
From the fringe
By now, it should be abundantly clear to most New Mexicans, and many other residents around the Southwest, that an alarming number of fringe interest groups, some masquerading as charitable organizations, continue their misguided and damaging efforts to delay or stop critical renewable energy infrastructure development in our state and elsewhere around the globe. We all know we must accelerate the development of clean energy projects. What is less clear is why these groups continue their never-ending attempts to obstruct and delay the build out of New Mexico’s abundant renewable resources.
Our members are caught in the middle of these stall tactics and failed court actions initiated by groups — such as New Energy Economy, Indivisible Albuquerque and Retake Our Democracy. These organizations’ donors are apparently gratified with the chaos and uncertainty their actions are inflicting on our state’s workforce and our environment. We are hopeful. After four long years of delay initiated by New Energy Economy and its allies in the former Public Regulation Commission, the critical resources guaranteed by the 2019 Energy Transition Act are finally being distributed to laid-off workers displaced by the San Juan plant closure. It should be obvious to New Mexicans that the security of our state’s workforce is not a top consideration for these groups and, unfortunately, neither is the transition to a clean, renewable energy future.
Shannon Fitzgerald
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 611
Albuquerque
Competence in action
We have lived in Santa Fe since 1976. We have never experienced a local City Council and a mayor as responsive to the needs and concerns of District Four as the current one. Their Constituent Services Department answers all our questions and concerns immediately. When you report an issue, they will issue a work order and get to work on it and keep you updated all along the way until it is resolved. Kudos to Mayor Alan Webber, Kristine Mihelcic and Isabelle Sharpe of Constituent Services and the efficient and helpful councilors of District Four, Jamie Cassutt and Amanda Chavez, as well as councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Signe Lindell.
They have all been helpful and responsive for getting potholes filled, handling disturbing the peace noise violations, replacing and updating old unreadable street and trail signs, getting debris picked up after vehicle accidents in the street, loud barking dogs at all hours, caring for neglected and abused animals, fixing nonworking street lights, and on and on. I suggest you try contacting Constituent Services at 505-955-6949 or email constituentservices@santafenm.gov. If you vote them all out, I think it will be a very sad day.
David Victor Lagasse
Santa Fe
About that profit
What does living in a “for-profit” society mean to you? I would love to see more responses. One thing it means to me: It means that land and property can be sold for the most money possible. The result: Rich people have extraordinary power to change the landscape, dictate aesthetics, change social structures, eradicate culture and, of course, make a profit.