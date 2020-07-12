It seems that a handful of legislators and sheriffs in our state need a refresher on democracy. A basic tenet of democracy is the rule of law. If individuals start deciding which laws they will or will not abide by, we descend into anarchy.
Our lawless, corrupt president and his lemming-like followers have taken us down the path toward anarchy for the past 3½ years. They will find out in November how a democracy works, when the vast majority of Americans will vote them out of office to end this lunacy.
Only a willfully ignorant person (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes to mind) can pretend at this point that masks and social distancing are not proving to be the best available defense against the surging pandemic. Wear a mask; social distance; embrace the rule of law; support democracy.
As to sheriffs who have declared they won't enforce the mask mandate, they should immediately be removed from office and be replaced by individuals who understand what a democracy is all about.
Tom Jones
Santa Fe
Explain the decision
I have generally supported Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's approach to the pandemic, but maybe not so much after her last news conference. I am sure the public would like to know the justification for reverting back to the closing of indoor seating in restaurants.
Is there actual evidence that the transmission rate has increased because of indoor dining, is it just a gut feeling or is just a way to punish New Mexicans for being like bad children and not adhering strictly to guidelines?
Steve Rice
Santa Fe
A lively page
Just a short note to thank you and your team for Friday's Opinion page. The “Time is short for school decisions” editorial is a lively read and exemplary city journalism. Its voice engages us. It covers the options for the reopening of Santa Fe Public Schools. It gives us enough detail to see reasons and pluses/minuses for each option. And ends with a call to action.
And that day's Letters to the Editor were true slices of the voices and issues that fold into our Santa Fe pie. It is a unique one. E.g., its heavy traffic of unmasked burros. The content of The Past 100 Years was fun to read, too.
Suzanne Reed
Santa Fe
Hardly an honor
It is racist and demeaning to name sports teams after Native Americans, such as Redskins, Braves and Indians, because it causes pain, indignity and disrespect to the victims of cultural oppression.
Abolishing those racist team names — as just happened with the Washington NFL team — is an opportunity to bring about racial justice by renaming the teams with names such as the White Supremacists, the Confederates and the Stonewall Jacksons. That would oppress and demean the racists, just as has happened to Natives.
Rebecca Lee
Santa Fe
Expect germs at school
I wish to take issue with the opinion of Dr. Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there is not data that shows children transmit the virus to others. Anyone who has spent any time in any school knows whenever the students are brought together after an absence, they bring viruses and flu back from wherever they’ve been and exchange them.
Two weeks after school starts, we have the fall flu. Two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, we have the December bug. And then after Christmas, we all come back to catch the New Year’s bug. Last year’s December flu was particularly virulent and stuck with many of us all the way past Christmas.
That we all have a chance of getting sick the second week of school is a given. The big difference this year: There is a greater chance of death.
Suzanne Birrell Jones
Chimayó
Payback
Trump + 2020 = Karma.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Black votes matter
The Republican Senate put together legislation in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. This was a step in the right direction, although it seems unlikely to go anywhere.
However, if Republicans really want to show that Black lives matter, here’s a suggestion: The GOP immediately will cease all voter-suppression efforts. A five-year investigation by George W. Bush's Justice Department found scant evidence of voter fraud. There is, essentially, no voter fraud in the United States.
All efforts to suppress voting are Jim Crow by another name. There is nothing more pernicious in a democracy than disallowing anyone the right to vote. Do the right thing. Renounce voter suppression.
John Andrews
Santa Fe
