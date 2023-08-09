We all saw it coming, but it didn’t ease the blow. I still have nightmares about it. It was late July of last year. I had pulled my car into the back parking lot of the shelter and, although it was only 7:30 a.m., it was already hot. And it was going to get a lot hotter. When I opened my car door, I heard an unusual pitch of barking and I realized immediately what that meant — there were dogs in the outside adoption kennels. It was shocking but not surprising. We had well over 100 dogs in the shelter, and every indoor kennel was occupied, as well as every bit of office space. There was simply no other place to put the overflow but into the outdoor feeding kennels. And there sat 12 very stressed-out dogs, despite doing everything we could to comfort them.

Such a crisis could happen again any day now. This is an emergency situation, folks. Right now we have way too many dogs — nearly every kennel is full, and more dogs are arriving every day. A few weeks ago, our community really stepped up to help our dogs get out of flooded kennels. Can we count on you again? We need fosters right now. Please reach out to our New Hope foster team today and give a dog a break. Or contact me to inquire about volunteering to walk and socialize our dogs. Your new best friend is waiting for you!

Tony Wasowicz

